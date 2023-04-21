ARBONNE ANNOUNCES NEW HR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

Léa Baltzinger Brings Global Experience as New Chief People Officer

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne International, a global leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty, and wellness products, announces that Léa Baltzinger has joined Arbonne as its Chief People Officer. The new appointment complements the company's investment in cultivating culture to meet a dynamic future in direct selling while supporting Arbonne's mission.

"Léa brings tremendous global experience in human resources leadership and organizational development to our team," said Tyler Whitehead, CEO of Arbonne. "As Chief People Officer, Léa will work closely with me and our leadership team to support the company's growth and ensure that we are attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. We're thrilled to welcome Léa."

Baltzinger has held senior HR leadership positions in multiple industries, including hospitality, retail, consumer electronics and biotechnology. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of iHerb, a global e-commerce retailer based in California. During her 20-year career she has worked domestically and internationally for privately-owned and publicly traded companies, private equity enterprises and government agencies.

"I am honored to join Arbonne, as I have been an admirer and a customer of the brand for many years," says Léa Baltzinger. "I am impressed by the company's pace of innovation and long-term dedication to people and planet as evidenced by the B Corp™ Certification.

"I am committed to Arbonne's mission of providing sustainable healthy living so that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community and the planet. I welcome this opportunity with great enthusiasm."

Baltzinger received a master's degree in law, economy, and management from Grenoble-Alpes University (UPMF) France and a master's degree in project management through an exchange program between Strasbourg University (UMB) France and Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia. She has held Global Professional in Human Resources® (GPHR®) certification since 2017.

ABOUT ARBONNE

Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body and more beautiful skin. MIND. BODY. SKIN.™ The products are comprised of plant-based ingredients with high clean standards that are co-developed with experts and go through rigorous testing for the best in safety and efficacy.

Arbonne's healthy-living lifestyle and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps people and communities flourish. Grounded in empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, Arbonne is a proud B-Corp certified company ensuring they make thoughtful decisions today, so that Arbonne's business, communities and the environment can be sustained for future generations.

