Castleton Commodities International LLC Acquires Majority Stake in New Salem Harbor Power Plant

STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that a subsidiary has acquired a majority stake in the New Salem Harbor (NSH) combined cycle power plant (CCGT) in Salem, Massachusetts.

NSH is a 674-megawatt CCGT in ISO New England's Massachusetts Hub. The plant, which went into commercial operation in May 2018, is one of the newest, largest and most efficient gas-fired power facilities in New England.

"CCI's acquisition of NSH provides us the opportunity to deepen our presence in North American power markets," said Arvind Rajpal, a member of CCI's Principal Investments team. "CCI's expertise in natural gas markets and asset optimization will help maximize NSH's contribution to the stability and reliability of New England's power market."

