JW Marriott Debuts in One of China's Most Historical Cities with the Opening of JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an

New Luxury Hotel Offers Mindful Experiences and Personalized Service in the Home of the Terracotta Warriors

XI'AN, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an, a remarkable destination home to six UNESCO World Heritage cultural and historic sites. Incorporating the beauty of the ancient city of Xi'an with the sophistication and luxury of the JW Marriott brand, the hotel offers extraordinary service and a commitment to holistic well-being, empowering guests to foster connections and revitalize their mind, body, and spirit.

JW Marriott Hotel Xi’an Exterior (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to debut JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an and expand the JW brand portfolio into a destination where history and culture combine with a forward-looking modernity," said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "True to its brand DNA, JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an bears the legacy of our founder J. Willard Marriott and creates a tranquil, luxury space that offers many paths to well-being, where guests can nourish their souls while they explore one of China's great ancient capitals."

"JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an offers a balance of thoughtful luxury and enriching experiences for sophisticated, mindful guests who seek to be fully present wherever they go," said Philip Kang, General Manager, JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an. "We look forward to welcoming our guests to explore and discover beautiful Xi'an, one of China's Four Great Ancient Capitals with its fascinating blend of timeless culture, as they foster meaningful connections and experience every moment to the fullest."

JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an is strategically located in the central business district of the Xi'an Economic and Technological Development Zone, as well as a host of popular attractions such as the Daming Palace National Heritage Park and the Ancient City Wall. The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Terracotta Warriors site is located about 40 kilometers from the hotel and is easily accessible from the city center. The Xi'an North Railway Station and Xi'an Xianyang International Airport are both approximately a thirty-minute or less drive away.

Designed by HBA Hong Kong, the hotel's interiors reflect the over 3,000-year-old rich history of Xi'an, taking guests on a journey through time along the Silk Road through curated artworks and thoughtful details. In the arrival foyer on the first floor, a contemporary installation depicting an ancient carriage brings to mind the historical significance of Xi'an for travelers in centuries past. The hotel features 333 guest rooms, including 13 suites with modern amenities. Guest rooms are situated on the 25th to 37th floors of the hotel, all featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views overlooking the city. From the hotel lobby on the 38th floor, guests can enjoy panoramic views over Qin Ling Mountains, known as the "dragon's vein of China." Located on the 36th floor, the JW Executive Lounge is an exclusive private space for leisure and business guests to relax or get some work done.

Guests have an array of immersive dining options to choose from, with two restaurants and a lounge providing a diverse selection of healthy and nourishing options. Jin Wei Court Chinese Restaurant showcases the finest of Cantonese cuisine such as Cantonese soup, as well as popular local dishes, offering guests a dining experience that leads with healthy, nourishing options to revitalize body and mind. On the 38th floor, JW Kitchen offers guests a la carte and buffet dining experiences with live cooking stations such as a noodle bar along with authentic local cuisines and international menu items. On the same level, Lobby Lounge serves handcrafted cocktails and custom-themed afternoon teas accompanied by views across the city.

Guests of JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an are encouraged to practice mindfulness and foster connections through holistic experiences and serene spaces during their stay. The brand's signature JW Garden offers a calming and relaxing space to connect with nature, while also supplying freshly sourced ingredients to both the hotel's dining venues and cooking classes. Spa by JW is a sanctuary of peace and relaxation where guests can unwind and rejuvenate, while the 24-hour fitness center and indoor infinity heated swimming pool provide guests spaces to enjoy the cityscape.

The hotel offers a total of 3,470 square meters of multifunctional spaces for hosting business or social events. The 1,100-square-meter Yongning Ballroom and 800-square-meter Changle Ballroom feature pillarless layouts and locally-inspired art. The event spaces are all equipped with advanced audiovisual technology and supported by a dedicated banqueting team offering the brand's commitment to highly choreographed, anticipatory service to life. Eight flexible function spaces and meeting rooms are also available for smaller meetings and events.

