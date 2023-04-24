Sabio Wins Two 2023 Pollie Awards for Exceptional Work in Best Use of Targeting and Best Innovation for Voter Targeting

Receives recognition for its Persuadable Precision: Targeting the Digital Footprint of Culture Campaign and work with a U.S. Senate Race

TORONTO , April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Sabio Inc., has received two 2023 Pollie Awards, including a Silver Award in the Best Use of Targeting – Independent Expenditure Campaign category and Bronze for Best Innovation for Voter Targeting – Technology for its work with a U.S. Senate-level political campaign that enabled a humanized approach to multicultural audience targeting.

The Pollie Awards are the only bipartisan, nonprofit organization for political professionals, showcasing excellence in the political communications and public affairs industries. More than 250 judges with seasoned backgrounds and track records of success evaluate entries based on creativity, production value and most importantly, political effectiveness.

For its campaign, Sabio Inc. built custom audience segments to reach both Spanish-dominant and English-dominant Hispanic voters and served highly targeted ads across CTV, OTT, and mobile platforms for a U.S. Senate race with a 0.7 percent margin of victory. The campaign drove exceptional results and was ultimately a success leading to re-election.

"Receiving recognition from the Pollies is an exciting opportunity to showcase and elevate the importance of targeting multicultural audiences in the political arena," said Joe Camacho, Chief Global Expansion Officer, Sabio. "Recognition from a leading organization demonstrates the type of impactful change digital advertising campaigns can have each election cycle to reach the right audiences who may be previously underrepresented."

Sabio Inc.'s mobile-first method enables a humanized approach to audience targeting. Using signals from voters' mobile devices, the company is able to identify key voters and effectively reach them in a digital campaign.

Regarded as "the Oscars of Political Advertising," the Pollies are awarded annually by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) to political advertising and communications industry members who have demonstrated superior work on behalf of their candidates and causes. A blind jury of their professional peers selects AAPC award winners.

About the Pollie Awards

The Pollie Awards (Pollies) are bipartisan honors awarded annually by the AAPC to members of the political advertising and communications industry who have demonstrated superior work on behalf of their candidates and causes. A blind jury of their professional peers selects AAPC award winners. Esquire magazine has dubbed the Pollies "…the Oscars of political advertising."

The full list of 2023 Pollie Contest winners can be found in the 2022 Winners Book, and the winning work can be viewed in the 2023 Pollie Gallery.

About the AAPC

Founded in 1969, the AAPC is a multi-partisan organization of political and public affairs professionals dedicated to improving democracy. The AAPC has over 1,400 members hailing from all corners of the globe. It is the largest association of political and public affairs professionals in the world. For more information, see www.theaapc.org.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF ) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

