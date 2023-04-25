COYNE PR NAMED A FINALIST FOR BEST MID-SIZED AGENCY BY PRSA

Agency Also Nominated for Three Client Awards at the 2023 Anvil Awards

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyne PR is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist for Best Mid-Sized Agency in the 2023 PRSA Anvil Awards. The Anvil Awards recognize and honor the very best communications programs planned and executed each year.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Mid-Sized Agencies by one of the most prestigious award programs in the industry is an amazing accomplishment," said Rich Lukis, President. "As an agency we are grateful for the recognition in this year's competition."

In addition to the nomination for Best Mid-Sized Agency, Coyne PR is also a finalist in the following Anvil Award categories on behalf of its clients:

CeraVe Enlists Dermfluencers and TikTok Titans to Show Consumers How to #CleanseLikeADerm in the Social Media: Multichannel Use category

Signify: Coyne Shines a Spotlight on Philips Hue in 2022 in the Media Relations: Consumer Products (Non-Packaged Goods) category

Pacira BioSciences: Freezing Out the Competition with iovera° in the Non-Traditional Tactics category

The annual Silver Anvil Awards Ceremony will take place on June 8, 2023 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. For a full list of finalists, please click here.

ABOUT THE PRSA SILVER ANVIL AWARDS:

The icon of the public relations profession, the Anvil Awards recognize the best public relations programs of the year and the highest standards of performance in the profession. Commonly referred to as "the Oscars of the public relations profession," the Anvils culminate in a prestigious award show each spring in the heart of Manhattan. For more than 75 years, the Anvil has served as the industry's most distinguished honor recognizing the very best in PR.

About Coyne Public Relations:

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR has grown to become one of the top independent public relations firms in the United States. Recognized throughout the industry as "The Best Place to Work," we have wildly creative offices in New York and New Jersey as well as colleagues in 115 cities, 49 countries and six continents through our partnership in The Worldcom Public Relations Group. Our clients include many of the world's most respected companies… and those that want to be. Our reputation is built upon three decades of creativity, strategy and service. It is confirmed by more than 1,000 industry awards. For more information, visit www.coynepr.com.

