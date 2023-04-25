Fullscript Adds Accomplished Leaders to Executive Team and Board

Ashley Koch named Chief Financial and Strategy Officer; Aimee Miller joins Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullscript , the leading online platform for integrative medicine and healthcare's best supplements, is proud to announce the appointment of two accomplished female leaders to its executive team and board. Ashley Koch has been named Fullscript's new Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, and Aimee Miller has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Ashley Koch, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer (PRNewswire)

"We are so pleased to have both Ashley and Aimee join the Fullscript team," said Kyle Braatz, CEO of Fullscript. "Ashley has such a depth of experience in the healthcare industry, and brings tremendous insight from her previous positions. Aimee brings truly valuable perspectives from her executive marketing background. Their track records of success and leadership in their respective fields will be critical for Fullscript as we continue to grow and transform the healthcare industry."

Ashley Koch brings 15 years of financial and operational performance in healthcare organizations to Fullscript. She joins from most recently serving as CFO with Shields Health Solutions, the largest integrator and accelerator of specialty pharmacy programs for not-for-profit health systems. As a strategic business partner to the executive leadership team, Ashley was responsible for allocating company resources to drive growth and profitability. Prior to Shields, Ashley was CFO at Steward Medical Group, the largest private equity-backed integrated health system and provider group in the US.

"I have spent the majority of my career working in the healthcare industry, so I am looking forward to continuing this journey with a company as exciting and leading edge as Fullscript," said Ashley Koch. "Seeing the growth that Fullscript has experienced over the past few years, and looking to the opportunities ahead, I am excited to get started and work with the team to help accelerate this growth."

Joining the Board is accomplished marketing executive Aimee Miller. Aimee was most recently Chief Marketing Officer for AppFolio, where she built and led all aspects of marketing from company launch, through a successful IPO, during years of exceptional growth. Aimee currently serves on the board of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the largest community-based provider of college scholarships in the US.

"I am fortunate to have the opportunity to join a Board as experienced and passionate about integrative medicine as the one at Fullscript," said Aimee Miller. "There are many exciting opportunities ahead, and I am looking forward to bringing my marketing background and ideas to the team to help facilitate Fullscript's future growth."

Fullscript leadership has both pride and confidence that Koch and Miller, two leaders with incomparable experience and tremendous expertise, are strong additions to the leadership team.

About Fullscript

Fullscript gives practitioners a convenient platform for prescribing, dispensing, and managing healthcare's best supplements, with personalized tools and support to inspire better patient engagement. With over a decade of development, and trusted by more than 70,000 healthcare professionals and over 5 million patients, Fullscript delivers the scale, technology, and expertise to support the growth of integrative healthcare. For more information, visit Fullscript.com , or follow Fullscript on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

Aimee Miller, Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

Fullscript (PRNewswire)

