GreenPower to Exhibit and Showcase its Vehicles at 2023 ACT Expo

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sectors, will be in booth #5820 at Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on May 1 to 4, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

GreenPower will showcase its purpose-built, all-electric vehicles including the 22-foot EV Star Cargo and the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus. The company will also unveil a new commercial all-electric model which will be announced at the show.

ACT Expo is the industry's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event and includes hands-on access to the technologies and vehicles driving the future of transportation. Each year, the show features dozens of product debuts, exhibits and major announcements from the leading vehicle manufacturers and solution providers.

"As we continue to see demand for zero-emission vehicles and customers deepening their commitments toward going electric, GreenPower is proud to be a solutions provider and one-stop-shop that we believe offers a superior combination of customization, reliability and customer service." said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. "We look forward to showcasing our innovative, purpose-built commercial fleet offerings and sharing more details about GreenPower's newest vehicle solution."

GreenPower, located in booth #5820, from May 2nd to 4th will showcase its zero-emission, electric-powered vehicles including the Type A Nano BEAST, all-electric school bus and EV Star product line.

22-foot EV Star Cargo : Class 4 vehicle for last-mile delivery solutions. It has a carrying capacity of 5,000+ pounds and 150-mile range. : Class 4 vehicle for last-mile delivery solutions. It has a carrying capacity of 5,000+ pounds and 150-mile range.

Nano BEAST : The only purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission Type A school bus on the market with seating of up to 24 students or the option for wheelchair securements and a rear curbside lift and a range of up to 150 miles. : The only purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission Type A school bus on the market with seating of up to 24 students or the option for wheelchair securements and a rear curbside lift and a range of up to 150 miles.

GreenPower will also participate in the ACT Expo Ride and Drive event on Tuesday, May 2 from Noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive GreenPower's EV Star , a multi-purpose, zero-emission passenger vehicle that can be used for para-transit, employee shuttle and microtransit. To schedule a Ride and Drive appointment contact Troy Czegledy at troy.c@greenpowermotor.com.

In addition to its exhibit, GreenPower will participate in the "eTRU Truck Tech Outlook" breakout session on Monday, May 1 from 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Claus Tritt, vice president of medium duty and commercial vehicle sales, will discuss current and future zero-emission TRU technology options for straight trucks and vans and fleet case studies in Class 2-6 truck and van applications such as the refrigerated truck market.

In attendance at the GreenPower ACT booth #5820 will be:

Fraser Atkinson , CEO

Brendan Riley , President

Claus Tritt , Vice President of Medium Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales

Michael Perez , Vice President School Bus, Contracts and Grants

Mark Nestlen , Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

Jack Rothschild , Regional Sales Manager

Larry Sharp , Regional Sales Manager

Lisa McGhee , Regional Sales Manager

Troy Czegledy , Inside Sales

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

