National Sleep Foundation Collaborates to Help Advance Sleep Health in South Korea and Beyond

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) announced a collaboration with ASLEEP, Inc. to identify opportunities that can advance sleep health through increased awareness and education. ASLEEP, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea.

National Sleep Foundation and ASLEEP will collaborate to advance sleep health through increased awareness and education.

For over 30 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep to health and well-being. NSF has published evidence-based and consensus-driven guidelines, positions and policy statements on sleep health, standards for consumer devices measuring sleep co-developed with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), as well as produced easy-to-use educational tools and tips to help improve public sleep health. NSF's ongoing work also encourages and celebrates efforts by which sleep science and insight are incorporated into accessible SleepTech® products and services.

While based in the United States, NSF's research and education has been used in multiple global markets to help increase understanding about the importance of sleep health, and NSF's peer-reviewed Journal, Sleep Health®, also features an increased number of manuscript submissions on population sleep health research from outside the United States.

"The National Sleep Foundation is here to help anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self®," says NSF CEO John Lopos, "so we are especially encouraged to have the opportunity to collaborate further with ASLEEP, Inc. and play a part in helping the Korean public improve their sleep. We also continue to advocate for important innovations in SleepTech® and its potential and promise to advance sleep health wherever it is used."

ASLEEP, Inc., a 4-year-old sleep tech company focused on AI and sleep breathing sound data, is being featured in the economic delegation during this week's US-South Korea Summit in Washington, DC. They have established subject matter expertise in breathing sounds during sleep. The two organizations previously collaborated on research in the U.S. and Korea about sleep behaviors and the public's use and attitudes towards sleep technology, the results of which were presented in March at the Sleep.Tech.Life. 2023 conference, hosted by ASLEEP in Seoul, South Korea.

"We are pleased to affirm our commitment to help with awareness and education about sleep health by collaborating with the National Sleep Foundation," said Dong Heon Lee, CEO of ASLEEP, Inc. "ASLEEP, Inc. is sharing our vision with key stakeholders in Korea across industry, government, and clinical institutions, but we also are a technology innovator that is committed to developing novel and accessible sleep solutions to be used by people everywhere."

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

