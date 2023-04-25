Sure launches modern embedded home warranty protection solution.

Enabling its partners to offer homeowners and landlords home warranty protection through a digital-first experience

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced the launch of Sure's Home Warranty solution, a modern embedded home warranty protection solution for the digital age. Sure's insurance platform and APIs power the digital insurance programs of large brands and carriers. Now, Sure is using its technology to expand its reach to enable partners to offer home warranty protection to their customers through a fully embedded experience.

"With Sure's Home Warranty solution, we are bringing a modern, technology-enabled approach to an age-old protection product," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Like our other solutions, Sure's Home Warranty product fits seamlessly into almost any digital experience, making the process of adding home warranty protection to any property management platform or PropTech platform as simple as a few clicks of a mouse. The home warranty market is estimated to reach almost $4 billion in 2023, and we are enabling our partners to capture their share of this growing pie through our modern home warranty protection solution embedded directly into their existing digital experiences."

Using Sure's APIs and white-label platform, Sure's Home Warranty solution is available for distribution to individual homeowners through lenders, mortgage companies, fintechs, insurance carriers, insurance aggregators, and others. For landlords, they can seamlessly add home warranty to their rental properties through the rental management software platforms they already use to manage their rental units. Sure's embedded Home Warranty solution is now available countrywide.

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

