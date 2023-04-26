Mobile Health Takes the Lead in Nationwide Occupational Health Services

From mobile exam units to on-call teams across the country, Mobile Health delivers on-site exams at record speed for employers.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's leader in occupational health, Mobile Health is taking their services to the next level by traveling to any employer and any location in the nation. With in-house industry experts and 39 years of clinical excellence, Mobile Health is equipped to provide exams to all employers of any size for a comprehensive employee health and compliance program.

With in-house industry experts and 39 years of clinical excellence, Mobile Health is equipped to provide exams to all employers of any size for a comprehensive employee health and compliance program. (PRNewswire)

From mobile exam units to on-call teams, Mobile Health delivers on-site exams at record speed for employers.

Their staff is equipped with on-site vehicles that they can drive across the country, plus clinicians stationed across the U.S. for rapid deployments of on-site employee exams. Mobile Health is disrupting the industry with the following on-site exams for employers:

Physical Exams

Vaccines & Titers

Tuberculosis Testing

Respirator Fit Testing

Vision & Hearing Exams

DOT Physicals

Physical Ability Testing

Any Size, Any Location, Any Industry

The company's on-site team works with each client to understand their specific screening requirements and then creates a plan to deliver the services as quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively as possible. Whether an employer has four offices in one region or 40,000 offices nationwide, Mobile Health can set up an individualized plan to make sure each location gets what they need out of their programs.

They offer pre-employment medical screening in any package or as a standalone service, working around the clock to accommodate any regulation. Whether they need to set up in a conference room, break room, hallway, or outdoors ─ they can turn any space into a fully operational occupational health clinic.

"Mobile Health's goal with on-site exams is to make it easy for businesses to prioritize their employees' health," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. "Our on-site team's rapid growth has enabled us to bring any exam across the country with no appointment, no waiting room, just a simple 15 minutes out of their employees' day."

From DOH, OSHA, and DOT regulation to employers simply wanting to foster a healthy workforce, Mobile Health is making the exam process more accessible and easier than ever. To learn more about their on-site employee exam service, go to MobileHealth.com.

ABOUT MOBILE HEALTH

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Schramm

Chief Marketing Officer

(269) 270-6677

dschramm@mobilehealth.com

Mobile Health (PRNewsfoto/Mobile Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobile Health