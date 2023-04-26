Funding Available to Help Scientists Investigate the Human-Pet Connection and the

Healing Power of Dogs and Cats

ST. LOUIS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scientists and pet experts at Purina are seeking grant proposals from researchers interested in studying the unique and powerful bond between pets and people. The bi-annual Purina Sponsorship for Human-Animal Bond studies program provides up to $30,000 in research funding per project. The application period is open until July 15, 2023.

Purina Seeks Research Proposals from Pet-Loving Scientists to Study the Human-Animal Bond (PRNewswire)

Preferences will be given to proposals exploring the potential benefits of the human-pet bond in the following areas:

1. Mental health

Abusive relationships/domestic violence

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Use of pets in therapy/counseling sessions

2. Shelter pets and adoption

Benefits of pet adoption

Benefits of volunteering at pet shelters

3. Pets and youth

Animal Assisted Therapy in pediatric healthcare settings

Facility or therapy pets at schools

Pets as emotional and mental health support

Role of pets in youth sports

"Everything we do at Purina is based on science and research and working with the scientific community to grow our collective knowledge about the power of pets in society is part of our DNA," said Francois Martin, M.A., Ph.D., Manager, Global Pet Behavior and Welfare at Purina. "There is no doubt that pets make our lives better. Continued research helps us understand all of the ways we benefit from them at home and far beyond."

With 500 pet nutritionists, veterinarians, behaviorists and other credentialed pet experts on staff, Purina invests more than $100 million in research each year. This research has led to countless groundbreaking innovations to help pets live, longer, healthier lives.

Rules for 2024 Sponsorship Applications

Only proposals about cats and/or dogs will be evaluated.

All proposed research must use non-invasive research studies and procedures consistent with routine veterinary care. Purina is committed to the health and wellbeing of pets. Purina does not participate in any invasive research that causes injury, illness, or disease or that results in euthanasia of dogs or cats and will not allow it.

Applicants must have a Ph.D. or equivalent. Preference will be given to applications from recently qualified researchers with less than 10 years since award of Ph.D.

Researchers interested in applying and getting more details can visit www.purina.com/HumanAnimalBond. Completed applications must be sent to well-being@purina.nestle.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare