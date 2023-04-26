SHEIN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE FASHION SPONSORSHIP AT STAGECOACH FOR A SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

SHEIN has also debuted a capsule collection inspired by western trends and style for consumers

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the popular global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is excited to announce that they will once again be the exclusive fashion sponsor at Stagecoach -- California's famed country music festival. The festival will be hosted from Friday, April 28th to Sunday, April 30th, 2023, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

(PRNewswire)

Near the main stage, the SHEIN Saloon offers fans an array of experiences from Cowboy Karaoke, a 360 Mirrored Bull, Lounge & Bar Watering Hole, Glam Stations, photo moments and novelty gifts. The large space is built out of shipping containers and is located on the grounds of the festival between the Honky Tonk and Main Stage.

"Our partnership with Stagecoach last year was such a success and we are thrilled to be back," said Maxine Silva, Senior Director of Brand PR at SHEIN. "We love that the country world has welcomed us and that our SHEIN Saloon has become such a popular part of the Stagecoach festival."

In addition to being the exclusive fashion partner, SHEIN created a western-inspired clothing collection in collaboration with Stagecoach Festival that adds glitz and glam with cowboy chic perfect for the festival or for consumers who are ramping up their wardrobe at home. Earlier this month, SHEIN also partnered with Priscilla Block to launch a festival collection inspired by the country singer's personal style ahead of her Stagecoach performance.

Beginning today, the Stagecoach Festival and Priscilla Block collaboration collections are available for purchase at us.shein.com. Both collections feature the hottest trends in today's fashion industry such as cowboy boots, floral dresses, denim shorts, hats, graphic tees and more.

