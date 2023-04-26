TrueCar Releases Analysis of April Industry Sales

Average APRs stabilizing for new and used vehicles
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,328,691 units in April 2023, up 10% from a year ago and about even with March 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,109,132 units, up 8% from a year ago and up 1% from March 2023.
"Sales are expected to improve in April YoY with strong fleet demand and stabilizing APRs," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Interest rates on vehicle loans appear to be plateauing as manufacturers offset higher financing costs with increased APR-based relief. Welcomed good news for retail consumers. Affordability concerns remain and we're seeing demand for lower-priced vehicles, under $30K, move vehicles off the lot more quickly."
"During the pandemic, OEMs focused on building higher trim vehicles, and now that inventory has begun creeping back up, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw increased incentives to make the higher trim options more appealing when many consumers are searching for lower trim levels," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
Additional April Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for April 2023 are expected to be up 10% from a year ago and about even with March 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for April 2023 are expected to be up 20% from a year ago and down 7.6% from March 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 2.8% from a year ago and down 1% from March 2023.
- Used vehicle sales for April 2023 are expected to reach about 3 million, down 1% from a year ago and down 6% from March 2023.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.95%, on par with March 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10.79%, down from 11% in March 2023.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for April 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
35,640
28,678
37,734
24.3 %
29.1 %
-5.5 %
-1.9 %
Daimler
28,979
31,065
28,179
-6.7 %
-3.1 %
2.8 %
6.8 %
Ford
170,398
175,942
170,414
-3.2 %
0.6 %
0.0 %
3.8 %
GM
227,111
200,972
230,537
13.0 %
17.4 %
-1.5 %
2.3 %
Honda
115,849
93,250
116,746
24.2 %
29.0 %
-0.8 %
3.0 %
Hyundai
75,816
66,707
81,060
13.7 %
18.0 %
-6.5 %
-2.9 %
Kia
68,723
59,063
71,294
16.4 %
20.8 %
-3.6 %
0.1 %
Nissan
83,862
74,668
103,174
12.3 %
16.6 %
-18.7 %
-15.6 %
Stellantis
128,743
143,078
140,019
-10.0 %
-6.6 %
-8.1 %
-4.5 %
Subaru
49,445
45,748
53,213
8.1 %
12.2 %
-7.1 %
-3.5 %
Tesla
55,832
48,432
58,859
15.3 %
19.7 %
-5.1 %
-1.5 %
Toyota
178,095
186,510
175,684
-4.5 %
-0.8 %
1.4 %
5.3 %
Volkswagen Group
50,302
45,949
51,521
9.5 %
13.7 %
-2.4 %
1.4 %
Industry
1,328,691
1,254,895
1,383,158
5.9 %
10.0 %
-3.9 %
-0.2 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
33,389
27,550
35,607
21.2 %
25.9 %
-6.2 %
-2.6 %
Daimler
27,031
29,137
26,853
-7.2 %
-3.7 %
0.7 %
4.5 %
Ford
121,696
129,821
118,645
-6.3 %
-2.7 %
2.6 %
6.5 %
GM
171,040
156,562
174,836
9.2 %
13.4 %
-2.2 %
1.6 %
Honda
112,218
88,044
114,449
27.5 %
32.4 %
-1.9 %
1.8 %
Hyundai
70,469
66,027
75,046
6.7 %
10.8 %
-6.1 %
-2.5 %
Kia
66,569
55,539
63,443
19.9 %
24.5 %
4.9 %
9.0 %
Nissan
64,097
60,982
75,367
5.1 %
9.2 %
-15.0 %
-11.7 %
Stellantis
91,618
112,947
92,021
-18.9 %
-15.8 %
-0.4 %
3.4 %
Subaru
46,343
44,306
50,478
4.6 %
8.6 %
-8.2 %
-4.7 %
Tesla
54,087
37,470
57,758
44.3 %
49.9 %
-6.4 %
-2.8 %
Toyota
158,275
164,168
153,561
-3.6 %
0.1 %
3.1 %
7.0 %
Volkswagen Group
46,166
44,503
47,836
3.7 %
7.7 %
-3.5 %
0.2 %
Industry
1,109,132
1,068,187
1,137,316
3.8 %
7.8 %
-2.5 %
1.3 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2,251
1,128
2,127
99.6 %
107.3 %
5.8 %
9.9 %
Daimler
1,948
1,928
1,326
1.0 %
4.9 %
46.9 %
52.6 %
Ford
48,702
46,121
51,769
5.6 %
9.7 %
-5.9 %
-2.3 %
GM
56,071
44,410
55,701
26.3 %
31.1 %
0.7 %
4.5 %
Honda
3,631
5,206
2,297
-30.2 %
-27.6 %
58.1 %
64.2 %
Hyundai
5,347
680
6,014
686.6 %
716.8 %
-11.1 %
-7.7 %
Kia
2,154
3,524
7,851
-38.9 %
-36.5 %
-72.6 %
-71.5 %
Nissan
19,765
13,686
27,807
44.4 %
50.0 %
-28.9 %
-26.2 %
Stellantis
37,125
30,131
47,998
23.2 %
28.0 %
-22.7 %
-19.7 %
Subaru
3,102
1,442
2,735
115.1 %
123.3 %
13.4 %
17.8 %
Tesla
1,745
10,962
1,101
-84.1 %
-83.5 %
58.4 %
64.5 %
Toyota
19,820
22,342
22,123
-11.3 %
-7.9 %
-10.4 %
-7.0 %
Volkswagen Group
4,136
1,446
3,685
186.1 %
197.1 %
12.2 %
16.5 %
Industry
215,593
186,510
242,300
15.6 %
20.0 %
-11.0 %
-7.6 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
6.3 %
3.9 %
5.6 %
60.6 %
12.0 %
Daimler
6.7 %
6.2 %
4.7 %
8.3 %
42.8 %
Ford
28.6 %
26.2 %
30.4 %
9.0 %
-5.9 %
GM
24.7 %
22.1 %
24.2 %
11.7 %
2.2 %
Honda
3.1 %
5.6 %
2.0 %
-43.9 %
59.3 %
Hyundai
7.1 %
1.0 %
7.4 %
592.1 %
-4.9 %
Kia
3.1 %
6.0 %
11.0 %
-47.5 %
-71.5 %
Nissan
23.6 %
18.3 %
27.0 %
28.6 %
-12.6 %
Stellantis
28.8 %
21.1 %
34.3 %
36.9 %
-15.9 %
Subaru
6.3 %
3.2 %
5.1 %
99.0 %
22.1 %
Tesla
3.1 %
22.6 %
1.9 %
-86.2 %
67.0 %
Toyota
11.1 %
12.0 %
12.6 %
-7.1 %
-11.6 %
Volkswagen Group
8.2 %
3.1 %
7.2 %
161.4 %
14.9 %
Industry
16.2 %
14.9 %
17.5 %
9.2 %
-7.4 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
BMW
2.7 %
2.3 %
2.7 %
Daimler
2.2 %
2.5 %
2.0 %
Ford
12.8 %
14.0 %
12.3 %
GM
17.1 %
16.0 %
16.7 %
Honda
8.7 %
7.4 %
8.4 %
Hyundai
5.7 %
5.3 %
5.9 %
Kia
5.2 %
4.7 %
5.2 %
Nissan
6.3 %
6.0 %
7.5 %
Stellantis
9.7 %
11.4 %
10.1 %
Subaru
3.7 %
3.6 %
3.8 %
Tesla
4.2 %
3.9 %
4.3 %
Toyota
13.4 %
14.9 %
12.7 %
Volkswagen Group
3.8 %
3.7 %
3.7 %
95.5 %
95.6 %
95.3 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
BMW
3.0 %
2.6 %
3.1 %
Daimler
2.4 %
2.7 %
2.4 %
Ford
11.0 %
12.2 %
10.4 %
GM
15.4 %
14.7 %
15.4 %
Honda
10.1 %
8.2 %
10.1 %
Hyundai
6.4 %
6.2 %
6.6 %
Kia
6.0 %
5.2 %
5.6 %
Nissan
5.8 %
5.7 %
6.6 %
Stellantis
8.3 %
10.6 %
8.1 %
Subaru
4.2 %
4.1 %
4.4 %
Tesla
4.9 %
3.5 %
5.1 %
Toyota
14.3 %
15.4 %
13.5 %
Volkswagen Group
4.2 %
4.2 %
4.2 %
95.8 %
95.2 %
95.5 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$69,233
$66,630
$68,176
3.9 %
1.6 %
Daimler
$79,179
$68,382
$79,373
15.8 %
-0.2 %
Ford
$53,313
$48,862
$52,560
9.1 %
1.4 %
GM
$51,853
$50,401
$52,576
2.9 %
-1.4 %
Honda
$37,753
$36,406
$38,019
3.7 %
-0.7 %
Hyundai
$37,372
$36,863
$36,729
1.4 %
1.7 %
Kia
$34,246
$34,700
$33,716
-1.3 %
1.6 %
Nissan
$36,834
$35,883
$37,817
2.7 %
-2.6 %
Stellantis
$56,804
$54,168
$55,629
4.9 %
2.1 %
Subaru
$34,836
$34,904
$34,954
-0.2 %
-0.3 %
Toyota
$43,174
$39,814
$43,068
8.4 %
0.2 %
Volkswagen Group
$48,582
$48,545
$48,823
0.1 %
-0.5 %
Industry
$45,251
$44,018
$45,651
2.8 %
-0.9 %
$1,233
-$399
Incentives
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$3,131
$1,309
$3,020
139.2 %
3.7 %
Daimler
$3,096
$1,354
$2,823
128.6 %
9.7 %
Ford
$1,496
$1,435
$1,391
4.3 %
7.5 %
GM
$2,026
$1,926
$1,837
5.2 %
10.3 %
Honda
$957
$960
$1,083
-0.3 %
-11.6 %
Hyundai
$1,081
$775
$1,086
39.4 %
-0.5 %
Kia
$819
$669
$755
22.5 %
8.5 %
Nissan
$1,944
$1,595
$1,979
21.9 %
-1.8 %
Stellantis
$2,818
$1,925
$2,525
46.4 %
11.6 %
Subaru
$832
$719
$826
15.8 %
0.8 %
Toyota
$684
$844
$750
-18.9 %
-8.8 %
Volkswagen Group
$2,655
$1,252
$2,603
112.1 %
2.0 %
Industry
$1,606
$1,327
$1,542
21.0 %
4.1 %
$278
$64
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
4.5 %
2.0 %
4.4 %
130.3 %
2.1 %
Daimler
3.9 %
2.0 %
3.6 %
97.5 %
9.9 %
Ford
2.8 %
2.9 %
2.6 %
-4.4 %
6.0 %
GM
3.9 %
3.8 %
3.5 %
2.3 %
11.9 %
Honda
2.5 %
2.6 %
2.8 %
-3.9 %
-11.0 %
Hyundai
2.9 %
2.1 %
3.0 %
37.6 %
-2.2 %
Kia
2.4 %
1.9 %
2.2 %
24.1 %
6.8 %
Nissan
5.3 %
4.4 %
5.2 %
18.7 %
0.9 %
Stellantis
5.0 %
3.6 %
4.5 %
39.6 %
9.3 %
Subaru
2.4 %
2.1 %
2.4 %
16.0 %
1.1 %
Toyota
1.6 %
2.1 %
1.7 %
-25.2 %
-9.0 %
Volkswagen Group
5.5 %
2.6 %
5.3 %
111.9 %
2.5 %
Industry
3.5 %
3.0 %
3.4 %
17.7 %
5.1 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Apr 2023 Forecast
Apr 2022 Actual
Mar 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$60,125,012,997
$55,238,281,390
$63,142,196,182
8.8 %
-4.8 %
