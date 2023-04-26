Warner Music Group joins forces with FIVE Hotels and Resorts for burgeoning record label: FIVE Music

FIVE Music is an extension of FIVE's luxury lifestyle 360* ethos of immersive entertainment

The 'Sound of FIVE' comes alive across diverse genres with original releases by FIVE's network of International Superstar DJs

Warner Music Central Europe will act as the record label partner and supporting faction for recorded music and as the publishing partner of FIVE Music

This unique, and progressive, collaboration will redefine music on a worldwide platform

DUBAI, UAE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that is likely to send ripples through the music industry, trailblazing FIVE Hotels and Resorts has forged a progressive partnership with the iconic Warner Music Group for the future of the disruptive luxury brand's record label, FIVE Music.

This new joint venture will not only make use of Warner Music Groups' worldwide network of chart busting talent, but will further bring FIVE's visionary musically-driven events and taste making to the forefront of the international music scene.

To kick off the celebrations, FIVE Music – along with Warner Music Central Europe, Dabruck Creative(DC) and FIVE Music's exclusive music publishing partner Warner Chappell Music - will host an exciting Music Writing Camp from 28th April 2023 to 14 May 2023 at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai with ace artists such as Robin Schulz, Space Motion, Franky Wah and Alle Farben and renowned writers such as KIDDO, Bully Songs, Gez O'Connell (to name just a few) joining the collaborative in creating the 'Sound of FIVE' for a new generation of fans on a global stage.

Now, partnering with Warner Music Group, FIVE continues to up the musical ante - even committing to a state-of-the-art FIVE Music Studio at Dubai's famous, FIVE Palm Jumeirah - offering a place where producers, musicians and writers from across the globe can collaborate to make their musical dreams a reality.

Fabian Drebes and Doreen Schimk, Co-Presidents Warner Music Central Europe elaborate,

"We are excited to work with FIVE Music and to be able to offer our artists and writers an excellent and exciting site to perform, write and produce music. With FIVE Music, Dabruck Creative (DC) and Warner Chappell Music, we are sure to have forged an alliance with a true impact on the international music scene."

Aloki Batra, CEO, FIVE Hospitality comments on the new joint venture,

"FIVE's ethos revolves around first-in-class entertainment driven destinations with our unique 'Vibe at FIVE' that attracts a global diaspora of music lovers. It made perfect sense for us to align with global musical giant, Warner Music Group when expanding our signature label, FIVE Music.

Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and Founder, FIVE, summarizes,

"From beachside to rooftop, there's no doubt that music runs through FIVE's DNA and therefore we can't wait to continue growing this division of our evolving portfolio to flourish alongside such a longstanding and respected musical hit maker."

