Antengene to Release Latest Results from the TORCH-2 Trial of mTORC1/2 Inhibitor ATG-008 in Poster Discussion at 2023 ASCO

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced that the results of the Phase I/II TORCH-2 study will be presented as a poster discussion during the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2023), taking place from June 2nd to 6th at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

The TORCH-2 study is an open-label dose escalation and expansion study to evaluate ATG-008, an mTORC1/2 inhibitor, in combination with the anti-PD-L1 antibody, toripalimab, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

"We believe that combining ATG-008 with an immune checkpoint inhibitor could lead to more effective and durable control of tumors, because the mTOR signaling pathway plays multiple roles in immune cell biology. We look forward to sharing the results of the TORCH-2 study with the oncology community at ASCO 2023." said Dr. Amily Zhang, Antengene's Chief Medical Officer.

Details of the poster to be presented:

Title: A phase I/II study of the TORC1/2 inhibitor onatasertib combined with toripalimab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Abstract: 2526

Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Poster Session Display Date and Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM, June 3, 2023 (Central Time) / 9:00 PM, June 3 – 12:00 AM, June 4, 2023 (Beijing Time)

Poster Board Number: 368

Poster Discussion Session Date and Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM, June 3, 2023 (Central Time) / 4:00 AM – 5:30 AM, June 4, 2023 (Beijing Time)

