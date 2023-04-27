Primrose Schools® Recognized for Innovation in Franchise Financing

Primrose received the 2023 FUND™ Top$core Award for its ongoing commitment to supporting franchise owners' access to financing

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, the premier early education and care leader with more than 480 franchised locations nationwide, has been recognized by franchise research and advisory firm FRANData as one of two winners in the nonfood category for the 2023 FUND™ Top$core Award. The award is given to brands that consistently demonstrate a commitment to supporting franchise owners' access to financing by simplifying the process, which means lower cost of capital and better financing terms for franchise owners.

"The role franchise owners play in our organization is invaluable," said Steve Clemente, president of Primrose Schools. "At Primrose, our team gives them the best support possible, so franchise owners can focus on what matters most – bringing high-quality early education and childcare opportunities to families throughout the country. This recognition is a testament to the strength of the Primrose brand and the commitment of our preferred lenders to sustainable success for the franchise system."

Primrose accepted the award on April 27 during a ceremony at the 22nd annual Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, held at the Caesars Forum conference facility in Las Vegas. This award is in recognition of the company receiving a 930 FUND® Score by FRANData, one of the highest scores among all evaluated franchise systems.

"The Child Education and Development Industry has been among the strongest US economic sectors over the past decade as demand for preschool services continues to outpace supply," says Darrell Johnson Chairman, FRANdata. "Primrose School Franchising Company has taken advantage of that momentum while maintaining strong franchisee support, including financing assistance. This is clearly evident in its system performance and reflected in their FUND score."

Nick Koros, who was recently appointed as Chief Development Officer for Primrose, added, "this recognition is not only a testament to Primrose's ongoing commitment to being a premier partner for franchise owners, but also their desire to be the best in all aspects of business. Whether it's developing an innovative early education curriculum or optimizing their real estate model to fit any market or site, Primrose continues to be a thought leader in early education and care and the franchise industry."

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 480 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

About FRANData

FRANdata is an industry-leading research and consulting firm offering market intelligence that enables our clients to grow their business in franchising. FRANdata offers independent, comprehensive market insight focusing on the franchise ecosystem. By leveraging the largest database of proprietary franchise information in the industry, FRANdata harnesses facts and figures into winning strategies that transform mediocre results into highly successful outcomes for our clients. FRANdata is the creator of the FUND (Franchise Credit Scoring) report which is relied upon by lenders with over a trillion dollars in assets to assess their franchise credit risks. For more information go to www.frandata.com

