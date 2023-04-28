H.Bloom Launches New Wedding Collection

-Easy florals perfect for elopement, micro-weddings-

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.Bloom, a luxury floral company with strength in corporate gifting, has launched a new Wedding Collection perfect for elopement. The collection features a luxurious white bridal bouquet accented with greenery and a delicate boutonniere, that can be bundled together. They are each hand-designed with the utmost care, just like all other H.Bloom arrangements.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to launch our new Wedding Collection," said Katharine Mannix, director at H.Bloom. "Although a highly curated collection, the simplicity is what makes it powerful and easy for brides and grooms, especially those looking to elope. With an increase in micro-weddings and customers asking for easy yet gorgeous wedding florals, it was an easy decision to create these pieces."

The Wedding Collection is available for purchase on H.Bloom's website , and can be delivered to any address in the United States. The selections can also pair well with the company's other floral arrangements, perfect for creating full tablescapes with centerpieces and completing any wedding decor. Such arrangements include Dove and White Grand Designer's Choice or something more colorful like Champagne Pop and Cotton Candy . Their Hosting Collection offers even more options to style any beautiful wedding. For more information contact Dana Massie at marketing@mbloom.com.

About H.Bloom:

H.Bloom is a luxury floral company that specializes in corporate gifting . The company was founded in 2012 with the mission of making it easy for businesses to send beautiful, thoughtful gifts to their clients and employees nationwide. H.Bloom offers a wide variety of arrangements and plants. The company's arrangements are hand-crafted by expert florists and hand-delivered fresh to any address in the United States. In 2020, H.Bloom introduced its consumer-facing webshop so anyone can enjoy the luxury and ease of an H.Bloom floral design. H.Bloom is a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

CONTACT:

Dana Massie

Marketing Strategist

H.Bloom

483 West 10th Ave,

New York, NY 10018

Marketing@hbloom.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenth Avenue Holdings