Autodesk extends invitation to join financial results conference call

First quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call to be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, 2 p.m. PT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk , Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced it will broadcast its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call via its website Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. Autodesk will host a live webcast call on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT at autodesk.com/investors . An audio replay webcast will also be available after 5 p.m. PT at autodesk.com/investors .

More information will be available on autodesk.com/investors .

