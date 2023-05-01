Envy™ Apples Teams up with Hallmark Actor Andrew Walker to Help Create An Apple-solutely Memorable Mother's Day

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of this Mother's Day, Envy™ apples —the number one best-selling branded apples in the U.S.1—has teamed up with actor and entrepreneur Andrew Walker to give moms a delectable and deserving celebration on May 14.

The best Mother's Day celebrations always start by selecting the best ingredients. Apple enthusiast Andrew Walker has partnered with Envy™ apples to curate craveable brunch recipes that will make Mother's Day effortless, using one of his favorite grocery must-haves, Envy™ apples. Boasting a balanced sweetness, delicious crunch and floral aroma, Envy™ apples are supremely delightful for entertaining and celebrating special occasions.

Among Walker's recommended dishes for an Envy™-able and memorable Mother's Day brunch are "No Bake Envy™ Donuts ," Envy™ Avocado Toast , and Dessert Nachos with Envy™. Because Envy™ apple slices remain naturally white for longer, Walker also loves to showcase them in a delectable Elevated Envy™ Cheese Board with his wife and kids on Mother's Day.

"My wife is always taking care of the family first, so I get no better pleasure than waking up early on Mother's Day and preparing a special brunch for her with the help of our kids," said Walker. "We are a family that loves incorporating fresh fruits and veggies into every meal. On an ordinary day, our fruit bowl is full of Envy™ apples and our kids love when we cut them into slices. But on holidays like Mother's Day, we love to get more creative and use Envy™ apples for more indulgent recipes, to celebrate my wife and spoil her on her special day. Don't worry recipe-illiterate dads out there, if I can do these recipes, then you can too!"

After discovering Envy™ apples at his local supermarket, it was literally love at first bite for Walker. Since bringing them home, Envy™ apples have become a staple for him and his family.

Beginning on Monday, May 1st, Envy™ will host a week-long Mother's Day social media giveaway on Instagram. Three Envy™-licious followers will win a special care package including a limited-edition mini cookbook signed by Walker himself. Visit LoveEnvyApples.com for more details on the giveaway and the partnership.

Envy™ apples remain the best-selling premium apple brand for the past 52 weeks ending on February 25, 2023; according to Nielsen1. For more information about Envy™ apples, visit LoveEnvyApples.com .

ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

Our story began over 125 years ago as Turners and Growers, and today T&G Global helps grow healthier futures for people around the world. Located in 13 countries, our team of 2,000 people both grow and partner with over 1,200 growers to market, sell and distribute nutritious fresh produce to customers and consumers in over 60 countries. As kaitiaki, we do this guided by kaitiakitanga. For us, this means we treat the land, people, produce, resources, and community with the greatest of respect and care, as guardians of their future. Learn more at www.tandg.global .

About Envy™

Envy™ is a registered trademark owned by the T&G group of companies. It was developed in New Zealand and patented in 2009. Envy™ is grown under license by T&G in selected prime apple growing regions across the globe, including New Zealand, North America, South Africa, Australia, and Europe. Envy™ apples have become an international success story with increasing global demand, and they're sold and distributed in over 60 countries. Learn more at https://envyapple.com/us/ .

