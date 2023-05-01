LCG Marks 50th Anniversary and Named Greenwich Quality Leader in Overall U.S. Investment Consulting

ATLANTA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc., a national investment consulting firm, marks its 50th anniversary of providing independent investment advice on May 21st and is named Quality Leader in Overall U.S. Investment Consulting - Midsize Consultants by Greenwich Coalition.

"In 50 years of business, LCG's goal has remained unchanged: to provide a select number of clients with highly customized advice and serve as an 'extension of staff'," said Edward F. Johnson, LCG's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the challenges our clients face and the amount of responsibility continuously growing, LCG stays committed to providing excellent, customized service to each of our clients. We truly believe our independence is more important than ever in allowing us to serve in the best interest of our clients, and we are excited to celebrate this anniversary."

Incorporated as a defined benefit consulting firm in anticipation of the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act ("ERISA"), LCG's client base has since expanded to provide investment consulting services to nationally recognized endowments, foundations, corporations, non-profits, nuclear decommissioning trusts, and other institutions as well as family offices. LCG offers non-discretionary and OCIO services to our clients.

"Concurrent with LCG's 50th Anniversary celebration, LCG is proud to share that we have been recognized as a 2022 Greenwich Quality LeaderSM," shared Johnson. "We are thrilled to receive this award and believe it reflects our commitment to providing excellent, customized service to each of our clients." This marks the fourth year in a row that LCG has received this award, which aggregates clients' assessments of their organization's investment consultant in the areas of investment advice, manager selection, and client service. "We are grateful for our clients trust in LCG and for their participation and feedback in this process. We are honored to have received the award again this year."

Founded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.

*The Greenwich Quality Leaders Awards are conducted by Coalition Greenwich, a third-party firm that has no affiliation with LCG, and are based on quality ratings provided by clients of investment consultants. Between February and November 2022, Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 727 senior professionals at 590 of the largest tax-exempt funds, 31 of whom retain LCG, in the United States. Between July and October 2021, Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 811 senior professionals at 661 of the largest tax-exempt funds, 31 of whom retain LCG, in the United States. Between July and October 2020, Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 856 senior professionals at 704 of the largest tax-exempt funds, 30 of whom retain LCG, in the United States. Between July and October 2019, Greenwich Associates (now Coalition Greenwich) conducted interviews with 1,100 senior professionals at 896 of the largest tax-exempt funds, 33 of whom retain LCG, in the United States. These organizations included corporate, public, union, and endowments and foundations funds, with either pension or investment pool assets greater than $150 million. Consultants like LCG receive the study results in exchange for providing Coalition Greenwich with evaluations of investment managers. LCG did not pay Coalition Greenwich any compensation for inclusion in this study.

Study participants were asked to provide quantitative and qualitative evaluations of their investment consulting providers. Based on those responses, Coalition Greenwich calculates a score on the Greenwich Quality IndexSM for each consultant named. Consultants with scores that top those awarded to competitors are named Greenwich Quality Leaders. Three consulting firms, including LCG Associates, Inc., were recognized as Greenwich Quality Leaders for midsize firms in the U.S. The rankings presented are not necessarily representative of any single client's experience, but rather represent the collective views of LCG's sampled clients. Rankings do not represent an endorsement of LCG. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For more information on Coalition Greenwich and the study, please visit: https://www.greenwich.com/.

