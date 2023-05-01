Nemours Children's Health Launches 'Well Beyond Medicine' Podcast

Podcast to create conversations that elevate social determinants of health, research, and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health is proud announce the launch of Well Beyond Medicine: The Nemours Children's Health Podcast. Formerly an employee-facing initiative known as Champions for Children, the newly re-imagined podcast will explore people, programs and partnerships nationally addressing whole child health. The rebrand reflects the Nemours Children's focus on convening with health leaders, community advocates, policy experts, and leading researchers to help create the healthiest generations of children.

Hosted by award-winning producer Carol Vassar, Well Beyond Medicine is designed to ignite engaging discussions and raise awareness of conditions that affect the well-being of children and explore solutions to help children thrive and become healthy adults.

"By aligning Well Beyond Medicine: The Nemours Children's Health Podcast to the Nemours overall mission, vision and brand, we aim to solidify Nemours as a catalyst to improving the world in which every child lives," said Drew Landmeier, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Nemours Children's Health. "Well Beyond Medicine is not just a tagline, but how we support each child's whole health — the social, economic, behavioral and environmental factors that impact health. We look forward to sharing the amazing stories of our associates, partners, and patients, as we embark upon this new journey – going well beyond medicine."

Goals of the reimagined Well Beyond Medicine Podcast include:

Elevating conversations, sharing innovations and amplifying the Nemours vision to create the healthiest generations of children

Highlighting key external partners and leading experts who espouse Nemours goals of helping all children reach their full potential

Expressing the diverse expertise and experiences throughout Nemours Children's Health, including physicians, researchers, associates and community partners

The new podcast website will include features designed to further engage listeners, such as subscribe buttons, forms to submit questions and feedback, and voicemail capability to submit ideas for future episodes.

Never miss an episode of the Well Beyond Medicine podcast.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org. Nemours KidsHealth is a pioneer and leader in pediatric health content that has been trusted by millions worldwide for more than 25 years.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

