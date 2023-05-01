Passport launches Text to Pay for parking in cities nationwide, including Atlanta and New Orleans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, the leading mobility management platform provider, is bringing ease and optionality to parkers across the country with the launch of Text to Pay. This new functionality allows users to quickly pay for parking through the convenience of text messaging and is now available in Atlanta, Ga., Decatur, Ga., Gretna, La. and New Orleans, La. More cities will launch in the coming months, including Annapolis Md, Beaufort, S.C. and Harrisburg, Pa.

The launch of Text to Pay creates a frictionless experience for the end customer in how they pay for parking. A motorist now has the option to simply text to park without downloading an app or can choose their preferred app through ParkingApp.com. Providing more payment options for parking has been found to increase willingness to pay, ultimately driving better parking compliance.

"With the addition of Text to Pay, drivers who do not want to download or use an app to pay to park are now one text message away from enjoying the same type of convenient parking experience in Atlanta," said Calvin Watts, Transportation Director. "This launch is a great example of leveraging a single platform to provide more optionality and convenience, and we are excited to be working with Passport to improve the payment experiences for the people in our City."

In addition to providing another convenient option to pay for parking, Passport also improves operational efficiency for the cities. Specifically, all parking transactions are now consolidated into one backend platform and reporting system in these cities, and all related payments are reconciled to the appropriate app partner. Now, these cities can focus on their parking operations and not be burdened with managing backend transactional and operational logistics.

This specific Text to Pay functionality in these cities is being enabled through a partnership with SP Plus Corporation (SP+) via its Parking.com solution.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to demonstrate our unique ability to reconcile payments from various applications and to bring an innovation like Text to Pay to life. Now we can increase operational efficiency and save motorists time with a fast, secure, and efficient option to navigate the parking experience," said Jason Sutton, VP of Channel at Passport.

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

