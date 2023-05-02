Chatsworth Products to Exhibit Integrated Cabinet Solution for Direct-on-Chip Dielectric Liquid Cooling at Data Center World 2023

Company's ZetaFrame™ Cabinet System will include ZutaCore's direct-on-chip, dielectric liquid cooling solution to demonstrate compatibility and also feature in the conference's first-ever Rack and Stack Competition

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a leading, global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect its customers' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology (ICT), will attend and exhibit a full array of data center infrastructure solutions at the AFCOM 2023 Data Center World Conference in Austin, TX, May 8-11, 2023.

Chatsworth Products (CPI) Logo (PRNewswire)

Such advancements will help usher in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly technology infrastructure.

Among the products on display in CPI booth 805 will be the company's flagship data center cabinet solution, the ZetaFrame™ Cabinet System, specially outfitted with a dielectric liquid cooling solution from ZutaCore®, whose HyperCool® solution uses a two-phase, waterless, direct-on-chip method of removing heat away from the processors. As workloads cause the processors to heat, the dielectric liquid absorbs the heat causing the liquid to boil and vaporize. The state change from a liquid to a gas is a highly efficient mechanism to remove the heat, which is then expelled outside of the data center or used via heat re-use applications enabling zero emissions.

This innovative proof-of-concept hardware demonstration comes at a time when emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing are driving increased need for more energy efficient methods of cooling and power consumption. Across the data center industry, such advancements are poised to help usher in a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly and carbon neutral technology infrastructure.

The hardware integration, made possible by ZetaFrame's industry-leading 4,000 lb. dynamic load rating for an interior payload, supports a fully integrated rack containing ZutaCore components and enables secure transport of a loaded rack and cooling system when used in conjunction with a shock pallet. These components include the ZutaCore HyperCool manifold that easily mounts to CPI's dual vertical power distribution unit (PDU) bracket using button mount features and a heavy-duty shelf support with transportation tie-down brackets for the ZutaCore HyperCool heat rejection unit (HRU). The unique setup also allows for easy integration of CPI's popular, eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDUs), standard ZetaFrame cable management and airflow management accessories.

"We're excited to share this new technology capability with Data Center World attendees," says CPI's Director of Product Management and Hyperscale Business Development, Todd Schneider. "Not only does it demonstrate CPI's expertise for designing solutions that scale to support today's most modern liquid cooling technologies, but it also confirms the high degree of configurability and strength that makes ZetaFrame an ideal choice for integrators looking to ship and deploy complete solutions."

Additionally, CPI's presence at this year's Data Center World will be further amplified as a participating technology sponsor in a specially billed "Rack and Stack Competition." The special session, happening Tuesday, May 9 in the conference expo hall, will host a bracket-style championship to determine who is the best and fastest "Racker and Stacker" when it comes to dressing a fully-configured and functional data center stack.

Data Center World attendees are invited to visit CPI's booth 805 to meet and speak with CPI experts, take in a first-hand account of the innovative ZetaFrame/integrated dielectric liquid cooling solution on display, and learn more about the company's complete technology infrastructure ecosystem, which also includes:

eConnect ® PDUs offering intelligent power management, monitoring and control

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery backup to ensure IT uptime and reliability

Adjustable Cable Runway to create a flexible pathway for network cabling

CUBE-iT® Wall-Mount Cabinets to protect sensitive electronic equipment in tight spaces

More information on attending Data Center World can be found here, while more information about CPI's ZetaFrame Cabinet System and complete technology infrastructure solutions can be found at chatsworth.com.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

Media Contacts

Kristen Kroll-Moen

kkroll-moen@chatsworth.com

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.

©2023 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, CUBE-iT, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, Motive, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, Secure Array, TeraFrame and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. EuroFrame, Simply Efficient and ZetaFrame are trademarks of Chatsworth Products.

Chatsworth Products Global Headquarters

7145 Guardian Street

Simi Valley, CA 93063

Phone: (818) 735-6100

Fax: (818) 735-6199

www.chatsworth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chatsworth Products