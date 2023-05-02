The new CMM-10 source unit offers style and performance in a super-small form

factor that is sure to be a hit for many types of boats and powersports vehicles

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Marine, a leader in marine-grade audio solutions, today announced the CMM-10, a new addition to its growing line of feature-rich, marine-grade source units and wired remote controller options. Ideal for smaller vessels, personal watercraft and UTVs, the Clarion Marine CMM-10 is equipped with the right set of features to enjoy streaming media, terrestrial radio, and locally stored content on the water, and off the beaten path.

Clarion Marine Unveils Ultra-Compact CMM-10 Multimedia Source Unit (PRNewswire)

"Our team engineered the CMM-10 to provide customers a cost-effective source unit with Clarion's full Salt-and-Sun Certified construction standards and the audio performance that Clarion is known for." said John Zimmerman, Clarion Marine's Product Line Manager, "The small form factor will be easy to install in even the smallest watercraft and side-by-sides, without compromising on amplification and connectivity options."

Featuring a purpose-engineered and weatherproof (IP66 rated) chassis, the CMM-10 offers an excellent variety of connectivity features and system expandability options. A global AM/FM tuner is included as are multiple connections for personal devices, including Bluetooth streaming from smartphones and USB for playback from flash drives and portable SSDs. The USB port also serves double duty as a charging port for smartphones and other USB-chargeable accessories. The control panel features easy-to-push physical buttons, a large rotary volume knob and easy-to-read, high-brightness, 2.09-inch (53 mm) LCD display with dimmable illumination control for nighttime viewing.

Features of the CMM-10 include:

Small footprint - 4.33 in. x 2.48 in. x 3.15 in. (Unit) and 2.83 in. x 1.81 in. (Mounting Hole)

The built-in amplifier delivers up to 80 continuous watts of high-fidelity power to speakers in two stereo audio zones. (4 x 20 W RMS @4 ohms)

Two stereo pairs of preamp outputs, one pair for Zone 1 and another pair selectable for Zone 2, or subwoofer output functionality

Global, digital AM/FM tuner with RDS (Radio Data System) extended display info, where available

USB 2.0 input accepts a wide variety of audio formats (MP3, WMA, FLAC, WAV) from your USB storage device, with 1A USB charging output

Weatherproof (IP66 rated) design and construction, Salt & Sun Certified

Salt & Sun Certified

Utilizing UV-treated, durable, marine-rated materials, CMM-series source units, including the new CMM-10, are built to endure years of use in harsh marine environments. All models are Salt & Sun Certified and are thus built to exceed industry standards for salt-fog/UV exposure (ASTM B117/D4329) and shock/vibration resistance, ensuring excellent long-term durability.

The Clarion Marine CMM-10 (MSRP: $179.99) is available now at authorized Clarion Marine retailers.

Click here for the press kit, complete with photos.

About Clarion Marine:

With a brand history spanning eight decades, Clarion has long been recognized as a trendsetter in the audio space – pioneering in the marine audio category starting in 1995. From that point forward, Clarion Marine has built a reputation for providing marine-grade products that provide an uncompromising blend of performance, value, and durability. Today, Clarion Marine products are standard or optional equipment for several top boat manufacturers and can be purchased at leading audio resellers and retailers globally. For more information, visit clarionmarine.com or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.

JL Audio, Inc.

10369 N. Commerce Parkway

Miramar, FL 33025-3962

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: (949)346-1984

michael@newerapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JL Audio