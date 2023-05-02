GI Alliance Announces ASGE Group Partnership

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's premier gastroenterology management company, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) are pleased to announce a new group partnership where all providers of GI Alliance are ASGE members. With the launch of this new institutional membership category, GI Alliance has become ASGE's first group member with the joint goal of advancing the practice of GI.

ASGE logo (PRNewswire)

GI Alliance's provider team includes 785 physicians and 851 advanced practice providers (APPs), all of whom will benefit from the comprehensive membership privileges offered by ASGE. These benefits include cutting-edge education and training, pertinent resources, and practical operational solutions. With membership in ASGE, GI Alliance can leverage ASGE's extensive resources to support in-house efforts to offer physician efficiencies and keep their healthcare staff at the forefront of gastroenterology innovation. GI Alliance will also play an active role in supporting ASGE's relentless efforts to push for operational and cost efficiencies for practices at the regulatory level, with insurance companies, and others.

"Over the last few years, gastroenterology has witnessed an evolution of practice arrangements and settings available to physicians. GI Alliance has been the leader in this evolution of private practice," says ASGE President Bret Petersen, MD, MASGE. "Their philosophy of putting patients first, emphasizing quality, has made them an industry leader, and we are proud to welcome GI Alliance as ASGE's first institutional member."

"ASGE is well known for its role in advancing gastrointestinal endoscopy. ASGE's network provides a diverse group of physicians that come together at every level and stage of practice," says James Weber, MD, CEO of GI Alliance. "We are very excited to be ASGE's first group member and to begin immediately tapping into the extensive resources and education ASGE has to offer."

ASGE represents more than 16,000 members worldwide in advancing gastrointestinal endoscopy. For more information about ASGE group membership, please contact Donald Palmisano, ASGE CEO at dpalmisano@asge.org.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice management company providing services to nearly 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, and Connecticut. GI Alliance managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

Contact: Dee Dee Brooks

GI Alliance Communications

deedee.brooks@GIAlliance.com

About the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Since its founding in 1941, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has been dedicated to advancing patient care and digestive health by promoting excellence and innovation in gastrointestinal endoscopy. ASGE, with almost 15,000 members worldwide, promotes the highest standards for endoscopic training and practice, fosters endoscopic research, recognizes distinguished contributions to endoscopy, and is the foremost resource for endoscopic education. Visit ASGE.org and ValueOfColonoscopy.org for more information and to find a qualified doctor in your area.

Contact: Andrea Lee

ASGE Director of Marketing and Communications

alee@asge.org

GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GI Alliance