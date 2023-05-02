Kevin Guest Shares 5 Secrets for National Recommitment Month of May

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), shares five steps to stay on track during May's National Recommitment Month.

In his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest emphasizes the importance of achieving goals in harmony with one's core values.

"Making a goal is admiral. Keeping goals can be hard, but research shows accomplishing goals increases positive self-concept and improves moods," said Guest, whose book and leadership have helped tens of thousands achieve better results in business and life. "It all starts with understanding why your goals are important to you. Defining the 'why' motivates you through inevitable ups and downs."

Guest writes that Mother Teresa served the poorest of the poor people in slums because she heard a call from God. That reason inspired her to nurse the sick, the hungry and those dying in communities she visited the rest of her life. Long after her passing, her work continues, providing relief to those in need in 123 countries and confirming how the "why" behind goals is powerful.

"Use your reasons of why you set a goal as a source of inspiration to re-energize your efforts and recommit this month," said Guest, who leads the billion-dollar nutritional supplement company in 24 markets worldwide and challenged associates in 2022 to start something new or old to revitalize their path of progress.

The next step is to reflect on goals from a new angle.

"When progress stalls, take a step back and view your goals from a new perspective," he said. "Brainstorm new ways to achieve your goals and change up your approach with new energy."

In All the Right Reasons, Guest cites that Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, chose advisors and cabinet members who held contradictory views to his own so he could be exposed to other perspectives and divergent ideas.

"I have tried to follow Abraham Lincoln's example of leadership. I surround myself with people who are smarter and more capable than I am and let them go to work," Guest writes. "I welcome tough questions and am not afraid to be contradicted or challenged. I've found the best leaders see value in opposition."

The next step is to break down goals into smaller ones.

"Achieving smaller milestones toward your goal will help you visualize progress and stay determined," he said. "Then self-evaluate to assess your strengths and weaknesses. In areas where you have fallen short, generate specific strategies to address them. That level of honesty with yourself may be the single most important thing you do to recommit yourself to your goals."

Lastly, reward yourself for your progress.

"Positive reinforcement and self-rewards can have huge benefits for anyone striving to meet goals, which leads to increased motivation, self-esteem and happiness," he said. "Celebrating successes brings an overall happier mindset and sense of accomplishment.

"Whether it's a food treat, a spa day, a new adventure or a relaxing time at home with a book, such rewards can boost your confidence and energize you to overall personal growth."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

