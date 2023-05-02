project44 Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer Tim MacCarrick

MacCarrick brings extensive experience and specialized knowledge for managing high-growth companies

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that Tim MacCarrick has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. MacCarrick brings an impressive track record of success in both COO and CFO roles at public and private companies including Qlik, Xerox, DLL and most recently OutSystems. At project44, MacCarrick joins the executive team to focus on core cross-functional initiatives to usher in a new era of growth and operational excellence.

"Tim's extensive global experience at profitable, high-growth tech start-ups and Fortune 500 companies is a perfect fit for project44's next stage of growth," said Jett McCandless, project44 Founder and CEO. "As we enter a new phase of corporate maturity, we are excited to welcome Tim to our executive team."

MacCarrick has over 25 years of senior executive experience in finance and operations roles. He is known for building and leading high-performance teams to enable transformational operational results. As an expert in driving growth at scale with an execution mindset, MacCarrick's collaborative leadership style enables positive change for customers, team members and the business as a whole.

"project44 has won the global race to provide critical real-time supply chain visibility," MacCarrick said. "Jett's vision is bold and compelling, and his forward-looking, fearless mindset is a clear differentiator. I'm excited to get to work with Jett and the talented team he has assembled to help project44 expand its market leadership position."

In the last fiscal year, project44 had 51% YoY growth in total GAAP revenue and brought on 411 additional customers. To date, project44 has raised over $900M in capital from some of the world's top venture and growth equity capital investors including Insight Partners, Emergence Capital, Goldman Sachs, TPG, Sapphire, Generation Investment Management, Thoma Bravo and Chicago Ventures. To learn more about project44's recent financial results, read its latest release here.

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

