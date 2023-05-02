Sigmoid's data engineering empowers leading restaurant chain - Jack In The Box with a near real time corporate balanced scorecard

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid, a leading data engineering and AI consulting firm, has partnered with Jack In The Box, a leading restaurant chain with over 2,200 locations in the US to improve brand perception and sales for all their outlets with data driven insights for leadership teams. Sigmoid partnered with Jack In The Box to develop an automated data ingestion and visualization platform that enabled granular insights into multiple key performance metrics across sales, operational efficiency, brand loyalty and profitability.

"We were trying to consolidate data from multiple sources for a holistic view of performance metrics across our US outlets for a long time. With Sigmoid's data engineering and dashboarding solutions, we now have access to a near real time scorecard that tracks various brand performance metrics efficiently, and improved decision making to drive brand value." said Doug Cook, CTO at Jack in the box.

With Sigmoid's low-code architecture on AWS, Jack in the Box was able to easily ingest, transform, and load data from various sources with varying layers of granularity into a unified data warehouse built on Amazon Redshift. This allowed for near-real time analysis and reporting. These insights across critical brand performance pillars such as brand loyalty, operational excellence, profitability, supply chain, restaurants' reach, resulted in improved business outcomes.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Jack in the Box to help them strengthen their data and analytics capabilities. Our solution improves business agility by providing faster access to insights at scale and makes the integration of newer data sources for advanced analytics and BI faster", said Mayur Rustagi, CTO and co-founder of Sigmoid. At Sigmoid, we build ELT solutions using a combination of no-code, low-code tools and automation with cloud-native code, to help businesses respond faster to changing consumer preferences and market conditions", he added

Sigmoid's focus on innovation, scalability, and open source expertise has proved to be a game-changer for Jack in the Box, delivering valuable insights and driving business growth.

About Sigmoid

Sigmoid combines data engineering and AI consulting to help enterprises gain competitive advantage through effective data-driven decision making. Some of the world's largest data producers are engaging with Sigmoid to solve complex business problems. Sigmoid's data professionals provide deep expertise in data engineering, cloud data modernization, artificial intelligence, and DataOps.

