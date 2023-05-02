SONIA JACKSON MYLES, FOUNDER OF THE SISTER ACCORD®️, LAUNCHES NEW BEAUTY PRODUCT "SMILE WITH YOUR EYES"

Innovative Product Assists with Eye Shadow Application; A Portion of Sale Proceeds Will Be Donated to The Sister Accord®️ Foundation's Scholarship Program

CINCINNATI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder of The Sister Accord®️ LLC and The Sister Accord®️ Foundation, whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, announced today the official launch of Smile With Your Eyes By Sonia Jackson Myles. This new patent pending beauty product, a stencil for eyeshadow application, allows everyone to apply eyeshadow precisely and effectively. A portion of sale proceeds will go to The Sister Accord®️ Foundation's scholarship program.

Sonia Jackson Myles (PRNewswire)

The Smile With Your Eyes Eyeshadow Stencil is an easy-to-use guide accompanied by simple yet detailed instructions. By applying the stencil directly to their eyelids, users are able to create the look they desire. Jackson Myles designed the eyeshadow stencil in response to the many women of all ages who shared with her that they didn't feel comfortable using makeup, and in particular, eyeshadow. The tool has already been endorsed by a number of celebrity makeup artists, including Rory Lee, Janice and Denise Tunnell, and Rashida LaShawn Williams (who is also known as The Glam Doctor).

"I tapped into what I call a "Humanity Insight" after speaking with women about their fears associated with makeup. They liked how makeup can enhance natural beauty but weren't confident that they could apply it. I wanted to create something that allowed people to become comfortable with the belief that they could use this product and build their confidence with using makeup," said Jackson Myles. "This beauty product is part of The Sister Accord®️ Self-LOVE Series. When we practice self-care and do things that build our courage and confidence, amazing things happen. I'm so excited about this product as it came from my heart, which is filled with so much passion for inspiring both girls and women to live their best lives."

Orders for Smile With Your Eyes By Sonia Jackson Myles Eyeshadow Stencil can be placed by visiting www.smilewithyoureyesbysjm.com . (U.S. orders only at this time.)

About The Sister Accord®

The Sister Accord® LLC and its 5013c organization, The Sister Accord®️ Foundation ( https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/ ), are dedicated to inspiring and promoting Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health and Well-Being.

Smile with Your Eyes by Sonia Jackson Myles (PRNewswire)

