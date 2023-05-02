Total Health Launches Cancer Equity Project

New 501(c)(3) organization formed to amplify efforts toward ending disparities in cancer care

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Health, the largest provider of free oncology continuing medical education in the U.S., announced today the launch of its charitable arm, Cancer Equity Project. The foundation will uncover and promote solutions that provide equal and equitable access to clinical research and care for patients in underrepresented communities living with and after a cancer diagnosis, so that every patient can live their life to the fullest.

"While there is a genuine focus on diversity, equality and inclusion in cancer care, many organizations are too large or centralized to meaningfully connect with multiple stakeholders simultaneously," said Sarah Louden, Founder and CEO of Total Health. "With Cancer Equity Project, we're bridging the gap and developing resources specifically designed for marginalized communities that have been disproportionately burdened by cancer and experience greater obstacles to cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and survival."

The foundation is fueling its efforts with three primary initiatives:

SEEK Color Certificate Program – Launching with a virtual workshop on May 20 , SEEK is a DE&I accountability initiative that encourages cancer teams to pursue education to better serve patients of color. Clinicians who participate in at least three SEEK Color workshops throughout the calendar year will earn a certificate that shows their commitment to the mission. Health care team members who complete the certificate will be featured on a searchable web-based map.

Compass Cancer Journey Map – The Compass Cancer Journey Map is a first-of-its-kind, interactive resource that guides patients on their cancer journeys, providing the latest clinical guideline information and empowering them with tools to have educated shared decision-making conversations with their healthcare teams. The cancer journey map offers a comprehensive overview of a patient's cancer journey, including types of appointments, options for treatment, supportive care opportunities, and important milestones – all while highlighting potential barriers to care for underrepresented communities and ways to overcome them.

EBONY B001 – A clinical trial that will enroll a majority population of younger Black women with early-stage, high-risk breast cancer, EBONY uses a novel study design approach and aims to uncover whether this underrepresented group of women can avoid chemotherapy and its harmful side effects while having the same clinical outcomes using Ovarian Function Suppression (OFS) in combination with endocrine therapy.

"There is an urgency to address growing disparities in cancer care for marginalized groups. We hope that Cancer Equity Project will not only provide impactful solutions for underserved communities but be a catalyst to people working together in public and private advocacy, education, and partnerships to change some of these statistics," added Louden.

Cancer Equity Project will be governed by a Board of Directors made up of leaders in oncology education, with Total Health Founder and CEO Sarah Louden serving as Chairman and the company's Head of Community Engagement Sharon Gill serving as Executive Director.

In addition to Cancer Equity Project, Total Health added new educational programs to its offerings to further promote diversity, equity, and access across the healthcare continuum, including equity-focused events in Memphis, Tennessee and South Florida geared toward engaging the oncology community and identifying singular actions for immediate impact.

To learn more about Cancer Equity Project and ways to get involved, please visit www.cancerequityproject.org. For a complete schedule of upcoming SEEK workshops, visit www.totalhealthoncology.com/seekcolor.

For more information about Total Health and its tailored content, courses, and conferences for oncology healthcare providers, visit www.totalhealthoncology.com and follow Total Health on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

