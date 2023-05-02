Transamerica Names Oriana Freidenberg to Lead Customer Experience and Marketing for Life Insurance and Annuities

BALTIMORE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica has appointed Oriana Freidenberg to a new position as Head of Customer Experience and Marketing for the company's Individual Solutions division, which provides life insurance and annuities to customers throughout the U.S. She will report to Jamie Ohl, President of Individual Solutions.

At Transamerica, Ms. Freidenberg will lead the teams responsible for designing and implementing customer experience strategy, covering all touchpoints including the agent and advisor experience. She will direct Transamerica's vision for the customer journey and an enhanced customer-centric experience. Using market research developed by Transamerica's proprietary Voice-of-the-Customer data, Ms. Freidenberg will augment an integrated approach to how Transamerica serves customers and their financial professionals.

"Oriana's new role is a result of Transamerica's expanded focus on enhancing the experience of our customers, agents, and advisors using innovative, data-driven solutions," said Jamie Ohl. "She is passionate about delivering world-class customer service, including a seamless online navigation experience backed by our digital solutions and support team. Oriana has a strong omnichannel mindset when considering the customer journey, and she will lead our strategy to strengthen our customers' and their financial professionals' ability to engage with us in a way that works best for them."

Ms. Freidenberg joins Transamerica with a robust background in innovative customer experience, marketing strategy, and digital transformations. She is adept in driving growth and promoting customer and agent satisfaction. With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Ms. Freidenberg has built successful sales and marketing campaigns that enhance a company's capabilities through traditional and eCommerce channels.

Most recently, Ms. Freidenberg served as the Vice President of Go-to-Market for Global Atlantic Financial Group, where she oversaw the company's Individual Markets marketing organization including brand, content strategy, digital marketing, and demand generation. Throughout her career she has served in customer experience and marketing leadership positions in financial services.

Oriana Freidenberg holds Series 6 and 26 securities registrations. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. She will be based in Connecticut.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live their best lives through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as investment management services.

In 2022, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $46 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Each company of the Aegon group of companies is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified, international financial services group offering investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2022, Aegon managed over $797 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

