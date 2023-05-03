Akorn Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Various Human and Animal Drug Products Within Expiry Due to Company Shutdown

Description
Lot
Label
Acetaminophen & Codeine Phosphate Oral Solution 120mg & 12mg/5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=83a536d8-385d-46ed-9cd2-47b7efe96ccf
Acetic Acid Otic Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c53fc11e-b177-446e-839d-391e1b2eacff
Acyclovir Oral Suspension, 200mg/5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=62bdcf22-51f3-4c81-9bd4-a2dc48bec580
Albuterol Sulfate Syrup, 2mg (base)
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d3544356-e36a-4ce6-8235-cb0531c658ad
Amantadine HCl Syrup, USP 50 mg per 5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7ef565b0-00ac-428e-b00c-e0c905659ecd
Apraclonidine Ophthalmic Solution 0.5%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=dc7d3a9f-c0b9-411c-9c62-0a14f1718b00
Artificial Tears
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c7479297-1ebc-4752-93b5-e4ad7f8c47f5
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=63284a57-c93d-47a0-8a0f-c583868f19bc
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=736f9577-d8ff-45c7-8205-dfdb7193492f
Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f7b40bf1-3063-4849-a5a0-0ac5d0d1e72a
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6818d479-860a-422e-be16-6589392b063f
Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.1%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=dc7d3a9f-c0b9-411c-9c62-0a14f1718b00
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fc69f672-17ec-4d86-b5af-086fd260b512
Bacitracin Zinc and Polymyxin B Sulfate Ophthalmic Ointment, 3.5g
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8b750666-18f2-40f5-9fb3-87457001b485
Calcipotriene Scalp Solution, 0.005%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=53c9942a-e861-493f-95c2-53446bc5f06d
Calcitriol Injection 1 mcg and 2 mcg
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4d6046c2-4a28-47b1-9bb4-51fadeded2d2
Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection, 0.25 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=41f00c84-d1f1-47a5-a42c-a577cc29a548
Ciclopirox Topical Solution 8%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4439cb3d-6825-4558-a981-122ec15f7b05
Cimetidine HCl Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f2ec923a-2b88-43c0-ac2a-7ae20c053039
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b27f10b3-3913-401c-90a4-f92dc5de763e
Clobetasol Propionate Cream 0.05%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fb29b17b-96af-4a78-bc91-83cf8c5c2b1d
Clobetasol Propionate Ointment, 0.05%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fb29b17b-96af-4a78-bc91-83cf8c5c2b1d
Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d16ac961-bb76-4aab-9ad7-737f1958c057
Cromolyn Sodium Ophthalmic Solution 4%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e604ed4d-d8a7-4f65-a386-b4bd6137d987
Detomidine Hydrochloride 20mL and 5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=80bd1b24-bf51-47c4-b859-64cfdba79fbc
Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL)
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8e1592ba-03cd-4831-bd7c-4c0eeaa06fd1
Diuril® (chlorothiazide sodium) Injection
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5046a4d7-7742-4f19-930a-2582cb41474e
DOCU LIQUID- docusate sodium liquid
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7fdc4368-4888-4792-86d3-c8a828e4fff2
Ephedrine Injection 50 mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=490334c5-dbac-4a18-9e13-fc9ef5484e41
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=378bd48c-78c4-4d48-8835-c53bb5d9ccc2
Ferrous Sulfate Elixir and Iron Supplement
All NDCs and All Lots
https://www.akorn.com/prod-details-list.php?group=Ferrous+Sulfate+Iron+Supplement+Drops&
Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b7ea1841-2fb1-48c8-86f9-639893fd1a84
Gonak Hypromellose Ophth Sol
All NDCs and All Lots
https://fda.report/NDC/17478-064
Granisetron HCl Injection 1 mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=02f350c9-b7d2-4906-af28-70ed4461ff23
Guaifenesin and Codeine Phosphate Liquid
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b920eba2-27f2-402c-a7c9-d0988977965c
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5cb704a7-301c-494e-948f-872ee0d5a289
HydrALAZINE HCl Injection
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e31239e0-8c5a-4d10-9404-af32278484a3
Hydrocortisone and Acetic Acid Otic Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ffd1edc1-2f40-4b0a-a53a-9fb53b8d3184
Hydromorphone High Potency Injection USP – Ampule and Vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4d33b072-0755-4b8c-9558-2551306756a3
IC-Green Sterile Indocyanine Green Injection USP
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fe138b13-43e1-4ab2-8882-07ed91bb70ea
Ketorolac Tromethamine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3196b192-439c-4a71-a002-358efdd5b6e6
Lactulose Syrup (Oral) and (Oral/Rectal)
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ff6b4568-1383-46b6-a1c6-385fc31fb210
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=19455240-16b6-4e25-a5c9-a6c965e5ec19
Levetiracetam Injection USP, 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) single-dose vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=cb8aed34-2f3b-48b1-86ea-84b0d9e2b618
Levocarnitine Oral Solution, USP
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3563c2f5-9814-4d55-8d90-bd7d6dcff36b
Levofloxacin Injection, 25 mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4438fed2-7ef5-488f-baa8-39bc65768d1d
Levofloxacin Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c6c7322b-6a89-4d23-90d1-bf9327bd6d91
Levofloxacin Opth Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6987500a-2feb-48a9-9d29-89693333a801
Lidocaine 2.5% & Prilocaine 2.5% Cream
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=9378d186-5b25-49bc-8563-a659fa1194c2
Lidocaine Ointment
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f9303361-534d-4daa-bb4f-29992a0232dc
Lidocaine HCl Jelly USP, 2%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=317a8784-5fdd-429f-9b74-14d89f372a32
Lidocaine Hydrochloride Oral Topical Solution, USP (Viscous) 2%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ff6b27bc-2ed7-4292-b8c8-da910bf68167
Lorazepam Injection 2 mg/mL vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b5b17cde-a94c-4105-871c-54e7d2bd47e8
Lorazepam Oral Concentrate, 2mg
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=73bfaeab-94db-48c2-a194-8b173025de78
Megestrol Acetate Oral Suspension 40 mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7f7676cd-469b-450b-b064-339b84d4047f
Midazolam Injection USP 1 mg/mL & 5 mg/mL - vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=737361a0-8db1-4d3c-ba5e-44df3f49fa22
Moxifloxacin HCl Solution 0.5%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7ae6355d-aaa3-48e4-a3d5-50f7ca8dfe08
Naloxone Injection 0.4 mg/mL; 1 mL and 10mL Vial
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=747e602c-93f9-4723-a899-4c1c55c35ef8
Neomycin & Polymyxin B Sulfates & Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3cac80c3-0798-4f8a-9756-d5b05d3d2dca
Olopatadine HCl Nasal Spray, 665 mcg/spray
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f42d26f8-c583-411b-b17f-b3ca9eaba7a2
Olopatadine Solution 0.1% and 0.2%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e513d024-f121-495e-9957-f2e1da272a48
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=cd115efc-8d68-3e01-e053-2a95a90af93c
Oxcarbazepine Oral Suspension USP, 300 mg/5 mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=461c2a54-1d5a-494b-9137-0dcb9ca83c79
Pilocarpine 1, 2, & 4%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fa03947c-6844-45df-aa22-b584c5681269
Prednisolone Sodium Phosphate Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6b201232-4a52-487c-b963-a98539469e5d
Promethazine HCl & Codeine Phosphate Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://fda.report/NDC/50383-804
Promethazine HCl Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=bd8d1f9a-242c-440b-a5eb-a50f64a1c1d9
Proparacaine HCl Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=37cde651-2549-43f3-97b9-cdc442a0aa7a
Rifampin Capsules USP, 150 mg & 300 mg
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=26a2dbca-5090-4f6c-99ed-e11a70bb5af0
Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 0.2% and 5mg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=187fccbf-329a-4af1-a16e-f13c0e2bd73d
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3f538ea5-1e08-4fb5-9756-696ac3d817a3
Fentanyl Citrate Injection
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c5d40297-b769-48cc-9f84-f98b7a333507
Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e00f4d11-0999-452a-87bb-4d477db294a6
Sodium Chloride Solution Drops
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ab12c419-4b1a-4119-9e23-76ce7a89d1a7
Sodium DIURIL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=1d9fa4e6-6516-45cd-a316-292c6a529ecc
Sufenta (Sufentanil Citrate Injection, USP) 50 mcg/mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=95e639db-1ca3-4328-b347-7ea348f6cc72
Sulfamethoxazole & Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200mg/40mg per 5mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=06e3d76b-8f16-4d53-bb9f-201cb6a72fb8
Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution 0.5%, 2.5, 5, 10, & 15mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c9726422-f794-4d39-a437-17dcb8c0f3b5
Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP, 300 mg/5 mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=be8368d7-bfd0-47e8-8d69-ac5f4a4851ed
Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution 0.3%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c91db5e0-f6b8-40d7-b307-b24073b9705e
Trihexyphenidyl HCl Oral Sol
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=294cd88d-d9e8-4938-b4be-c3adc4a35de0
Tropicamide Ophthalmic Solution 0.5% and 1%
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=329a3382-3718-4311-890f-97c6b7e0077c
Valproic Acid Oral Solution
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=84bbc23d-9bd3-4d48-9b64-d6eef64214b4
Vitamin D Suppl. Drops 50mL
All NDCs and All Lots
https://www.akorn.com/prod-details-list.php?group=Vitamin+D+Supplement+Drops&
XOPENEX- levalbuterol hydrochloride solution, concentrate
All NDCs and All Lots
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=0c47c47d-45f7-4eb4-b1f8-7d6c633a1f69