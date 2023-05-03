AMEDISYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATES 2023 GUIDANCE

BATON ROUGE, La., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net service revenue increased $11.1 million to $556.4 million compared to $545.3 million in 2022.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $25.2 million compared to $31.7 million in 2022.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.77 compared to $0.97 in 2022.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.8 million compared to $66.3 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.7 million compared to $40.1 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.00 compared to $1.23 in 2022.

* See pages 2 and 12 - 13 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

Richard Ashworth, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am very pleased by our strong outperformance on adjusted EBITDA and EPS versus our internal expectations this quarter, and I am incredibly thankful for our 18,000 associates who helped to deliver these results. Quality is a core value at Amedisys, and it was one of the biggest drivers for me in joining the organization. In my first few weeks here, I have had the distinct pleasure of spending time in the field with our caregivers and regional associates, and having the opportunity to see and hear all they do, it is no wonder why we are the highest quality provider in our spaces. Quality is also a self-fulfilling prophecy as higher quality drives better growth and financial performance. I look forward to our continued progress across our four strategic focus areas of Growth, People, Clinical Optimization and Contessa and am excited to deliver more quarters of repeatable and predictable financial performance."

Scott Ginn, Acting Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "I am very encouraged by our first quarter performance as our strong home health admissions and hospice adjusted EBITDA margin improvement outpaced our internal projections. We are on track in our clinical optimization initiatives which benefited the hospice segment in the first quarter but will ultimately benefit all segments as we eliminate administrative processes in our care centers in order to have a singular focus on patient care."

Updated 2023 Guidance

We are updating our previously issued guidance:

Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.254 billion to $2.274 billion .

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $235 million to $245 million .

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.14 to $4.36 based on an estimated 32.8 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions and potential share repurchases, if any are made.

The foregoing full year 2023 financial guidance excludes the impact of the Company's pending combination with Option Care Health.

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2023 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC's internet website, http://www.sec.gov , and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com .

Earnings Call Information

In a separate press release issued today, Amedisys announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Option Care Health.

Amedisys and Option Care Health will host an investor call today at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the details of the transaction. Details for such call are available in the separate press release issued today. In light of the transaction announcement, we will forego our previously scheduled first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company's financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the "Company") is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes; home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 18,000 employees in 522 care centers within 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 455,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled "Investors" on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like "believes," "belief," "expects," "strategy," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies or other synergies from the proposed merger with Option Care Health may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption from the proposed merger with patient, payer, provider, referral sources, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with Option Care Health or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timetable; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with Option Care Health are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders at Option Care Health or Amedisys or to satisfy any other condition in a timely manner or at all; the risks related to the integration of the combined businesses, including the risk that the integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the ability of the combined company to execute carefully its strategic plans; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the ability of Option Care Health to effectively manage the larger and more complex operations of the combined company following the proposed merger with the Company; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19") on our business, financial condition and results of operations; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net service revenue $ 556,389

$ 545,257 Operating expenses:





Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 315,010

304,820 General and administrative expenses:





Salaries and benefits 126,339

123,480 Non-cash compensation 3,273

7,347 Depreciation and amortization 4,443

8,008 Other 64,945

53,640 Total operating expenses 514,010

497,295 Operating income 42,379

47,962 Other income (expense):





Interest income 406

13 Interest expense (7,517)

(3,173) Equity in earnings (loss) from equity method investments 123

(1,403) Miscellaneous, net (682)

333 Total other expense, net (7,670)

(4,230) Income before income taxes 34,709

43,732 Income tax expense (9,800)

(12,019) Net income 24,909

31,713 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 337

(42) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 25,246

$ 31,671 Basic earnings per common share:





Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.78

$ 0.97 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,558

32,555 Diluted earnings per common share:





Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.77

$ 0.97 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,643

32,766

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2023

(unaudited)

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,436

$ 40,540 Restricted cash 19,664

13,593 Patient accounts receivable 294,122

296,785 Prepaid expenses 18,754

11,628 Other current assets 23,581

26,415 Total current assets 405,557

388,961 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $105,183 and $101,364 33,353

16,026 Operating lease right of use assets 85,211

102,856 Goodwill 1,244,679

1,287,399 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,071 and $14,604 99,929

101,167 Other assets 78,230

79,836 Total assets $ 1,946,959

$ 1,976,245 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 40,017

$ 43,735 Payroll and employee benefits 122,723

125,387 Accrued expenses 137,899

137,390 Current portion of long-term obligations 26,958

15,496 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 25,453

33,521 Total current liabilities 353,050

355,529 Long-term obligations, less current portion 373,202

419,420 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 59,826

69,504 Deferred income tax liabilities 22,752

20,411 Other long-term obligations 4,781

4,808 Total liabilities 813,611

869,672 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,938,354 and 37,891,186 shares issued; 32,544,145 and 32,511,465 shares outstanding 38

38 Additional paid-in capital 758,669

755,063 Treasury stock, at cost, 5,394,209 and 5,379,721 shares of common stock (462,508)

(461,200) Retained earnings 782,918

757,672 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,079,117

1,051,573 Noncontrolling interests 54,231

55,000 Total equity 1,133,348

1,106,573 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,946,959

$ 1,976,245

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING (Amounts in thousands, except statistical information) (Unaudited)



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 24,909

$ 31,713 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service) 5,694

8,008 Non-cash compensation 3,273

7,347 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 8,622

10,096 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (70)

5 Loss on personal care divestiture 2,186

— Deferred income taxes 2,772

3,205 Equity in (earnings) loss from equity method investments (123)

1,403 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 248

248 Return on equity method investments 1,787

1,710 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:





Patient accounts receivable (7,476)

(18,618) Other current assets (4,128)

7,882 Operating lease right of use assets (918)

(749) Other assets (111)

247 Accounts payable (3,457)

(2,115) Accrued expenses 741

7,483 Other long-term obligations (28)

(57) Operating lease liabilities (7,960)

(9,187) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,961

48,621 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets 19

22 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment —

37 Purchases of property and equipment (1,350)

(902) Investments in technology assets (210)

(236) Purchase of cost method investment —

(15,000) Proceeds from personal care divestiture 47,787

— Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (350)

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 45,896

(16,079) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options —

86 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 816

985 Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (1,308)

(4,682) Noncontrolling interest contributions —

652 Noncontrolling interest distributions (285)

(672) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit 8,000

— Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (8,000)

— Principal payments of long-term obligations (55,313)

(3,771) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (800)

— Net cash used in financing activities (56,890)

(7,402) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,967

25,140 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 54,133

45,769 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 69,100

$ 70,909









For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for interest $ 6,654

$ 1,864 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 352

$ 551 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 8,878

$ 9,936 Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 2,457

$ 357 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:





Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 7,083

$ 11,203 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 20,790

$ 216 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ 141

$ 299 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities $ 369

$ — Noncontrolling interest contribution $ —

$ 8,900 Days revenue outstanding (1) 46.3

46.3

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 2022 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in millions, except statistical information) (Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Financial Information (in millions) (6):





Medicare $ 215.4

$ 224.1 Non-Medicare 127.9

111.6 Net service revenue 343.3

335.7 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 197.0

185.2 Gross margin 146.3

150.5 General and administrative expenses 89.1

83.2 Depreciation and amortization 1.1

0.9 Operating income $ 56.1

$ 66.4 Same Store Growth(1):





Medicare revenue (7 %)

1 % Non-Medicare revenue 12 %

4 % Total admissions 8 %

2 % Total volume(2) 5 %

— % Key Statistical Data - Total(3)(6):





Admissions 101,963

91,764 Recertifications 43,325

42,856 Total volume 145,288

134,620







Medicare completed episodes 73,563

74,443 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 2,974

$ 3,013 Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.4

13.0







Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 100.00

$ 97.28 Clinical manager cost per visit 10.97

10.62 Total cost per visit $ 110.97

$ 107.90 Visits 1,775,206

1,716,211

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center. (2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications. (3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos. (4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and the reinstatement of sequestration at 2% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. (5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period. (6) Prior year has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

Segment Information - Hospice



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Financial Information (in millions):





Medicare $ 182.7

$ 182.5 Non-Medicare 10.7

10.6 Net service revenue 193.4

193.1 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 101.4

106.4 Gross margin 92.0

86.7 General and administrative expenses 47.9

51.3 Depreciation and amortization 0.6

0.6 Operating income $ 43.5

$ 34.8 Same Store Growth(1):





Medicare revenue — %

1 % Hospice admissions (5 %)

2 % Average daily census (1 %)

(3 %) Key Statistical Data - Total(2):





Hospice admissions 12,998

13,886 Average daily census 12,730

12,920 Revenue per day, net $ 168.83

$ 166.04 Cost of service per day $ 88.21

$ 91.48 Average discharge length of stay 90

89

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center. (2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care (1)



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Financial Information (in millions):





Medicare $ —

$ — Non-Medicare 15.0

14.0 Net service revenue 15.0

14.0 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 11.1

10.8 Gross margin 3.9

3.2 General and administrative expenses 2.3

2.2 Depreciation and amortization —

0.1 Operating income $ 1.6

$ 0.9 Key Statistical Data - Total:





Billable hours 440,464

451,032 Clients served 7,892

7,479 Shifts 191,379

193,742 Revenue per hour $ 33.97

$ 30.95 Revenue per shift $ 78.19

$ 72.04 Hours per shift 2.3

2.3

(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.

Segment Information - High Acuity Care



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Financial Information (in millions) (1):





Medicare $ —

$ — Non-Medicare 4.7

2.5 Net service revenue 4.7

2.5 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 5.5

2.4 Gross margin (0.8)

0.1 General and administrative expenses 4.4

4.3 Depreciation and amortization 0.8

0.8 Operating loss $ (6.0)

$ (5.0) Key Statistical Data - Total:





Full risk admissions 158

106 Limited risk admissions 459

227 Total admissions 617

333







Full risk revenue per episode $ 11,343

$ 10,077 Limited risk revenue per episode $ 5,711

$ 5,779







Number of admitting joint venture markets 10

9

(1) Prior year has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

Segment Information - Corporate



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Financial Information (in millions) (1):





General and administrative expenses $ 50.9

$ 43.5 Depreciation and amortization 1.9

5.6 Total operating expenses $ 52.8

$ 49.1

(1) Prior year has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 25,246

$ 31,671 Add:





Income tax expense 9,800

12,019 Interest expense, net 7,111

3,160 Depreciation and amortization 5,694

8,008 Certain items(1) 9,987

11,450 Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5) $ 57,838

$ 66,308



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 25,246

$ 31,671 Add:





Certain items(1) 7,489

8,473 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5) $ 32,735

$ 40,144



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.77

$ 0.97 Add:





Certain items(1) 0.23

0.26 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5) $ 1.00

$ 1.23

(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

Certain Items:



For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31,

2023

2022

(Income) Expense

(Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:





COVID-19 costs $ —

$ 3,733 Fuel supplement —

337 Clinical optimization and reorganization costs 114

— Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:





Acquisition and integration costs 1,667

1,378 COVID-19 costs —

153 Executive Board of Directors/CEO transition award 750

3,500 Legal fees - non-routine —

51 Clinical optimization and reorganization costs 3,890

— Personal care divestiture 514

— Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):





Other (income) expense, net 3,052

2,298 Total $ 9,987

$ 11,450 Net of tax $ 7,489

$ 8,473 Diluted EPS $ 0.23

$ 0.26

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1. (3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1. (4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1. (5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.

