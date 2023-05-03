EXPERT WARNS AMERICANS TO DIVERSIFY THEIR RETIREMENT NEST EGG NOW!

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education, and a former Manager of Retirement Education at Vanguard, has a warning regarding portfolio diversification. While many people diversify their portfolios with a mixture of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or even annuities, they may overestimate how diversified their portfolios are. In the video below, Chastain explains why and tells what portfolio owners can do.

Watch the latest video to learn more.

During his career, Chastain found that many financial advisors only focus on the assets they specialize in, such as stocks, bonds, or mutual funds. This can lead them to have blind spots for other assets, like precious metals, leaving portfolios under-diversified.

Financial experts frequently recommend diversification because each asset type has risks and benefits and performs differently. Different assets in different classes can help balance out each asset class's respective risks.

