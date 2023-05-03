Natural Grocers® Hosts Third Annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza Through May 20, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to create a cleaner and more sustainable personal care regimen with its third annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza. Customers can enjoy savings, generous free samples, prizes and education through May 20, 2023.

Customers can enjoy savings and generous free samples from Natural Grocers' expansive body care and beauty department, stocked with clean products for a cleaner Earth. (PRNewswire)

"Clean up" your everyday beauty and hygiene routines with Natural Grocers' third annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza.

CLEAN PRODUCTS FOR A CLEAN EARTH

Each Natural Grocers store includes an expansive body care and beauty department, stocked with natural and organic products for every member of the family, including cosmetics, shampoos and conditioners, face and body moisturizers, oral care products, deodorant, shaving cream and shavers, facial cleaners, exfoliators, sunscreens, serums, without animal testing, carcinogenic hydrocarbons, phthalates, or parabens.

"We're pleased to showcase our wide array of natural body care products while educating our customers on Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards, which are rooted in supporting the health of people and the planet," said Raquel Isely, Marketing Vice President for Natural Grocers. "When you stroll through our beauty and body care aisles, you'll find the highest quality products from companies who are as committed to innovation, sustainability, and consumer transparency, as we are. We invite our customers to stop in and try something new, enjoy free samples and learn more about the principles that set us apart from other retailers."

BODY CARE & BEAUTY BONANZA

Customers can "clean up" their everyday beauty and hygiene routines with discounts on products, free samples, prizes and more from Natural Grocers.

May 10 : Free Beauty Bag - The first 50 shoppers to visit the body care and beauty department at participating Natural Grocers stores will be gifted a reusable bag and samples of some of the Company's best-selling body care and beauty products. [i]

April 28 – May 20 : Indulgent Discounts - Enjoy discounts of up to 30% off Natural Grocers Always AffordableSM Prices on select body care and beauty products. [ii]

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional perks including:

April 28 – May 20 : Beauty Basket Sweepstakes - {N}power members can win $300 worth of products plus a $100 Natural Grocers Gift Card. Members who spend $50 or more on body care and beauty products will be automatically entered to win. [iii]

May 12 – 14: BOGO Bath Bombs - {N}power members can buy one Natural Grocers ® Brand Bath Bomb and get one FREE! [iv]

May 10 – 14: 25% off coupon - {N}power members will receive a 25% off email coupon to clip to their {N}power account for the entire body care and beauty department.[v]

Sign up to join {N}power here: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'ORGANIC' to 303-986-4600.

BEAUTY & BODY CARE THAT GOES BEYOND

Customers can get more information on Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards and how they curate which products they carry, by visiting the links below.

For a complimentary press kit, click here. For media inquiries or sample requests, please contact katie@naturalgrocers.com

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Valid 5/10/2023 only to the first 50 customers at participating stores. Limit 1 per in-store customer. Limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks.

[ii] Offers valid from 4/28/23 to 5/20/23 and are redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase chances to win. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Open only to legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 4/28/2023 and ends on 5/20/2023. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc..

[iv] Offer only valid 5/12/23 to 5/14/23 to registered {N}power members at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] Offer available only to registered {N}power members 5/10/23 through 5/14/23. Must be a registered {N}power member by 5/5/23 to access offer. Terms apply. Limit 1 per {N}power account. Coupon is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Promotion subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.