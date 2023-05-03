QuVa Pharma Adds 2D Data Matrix Barcodes on Labeling Across Its Portfolio of Compounded Sterile Products

Company's two-dimensional data matrix barcode labels will be powered by GS1 standards to support traceability, interoperability, and streamline workflows for hospitals and health systems

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc. ("QuVa") announced today that it is expanding its product label platform by adding 2D barcodes on all products, adhering to GS1 standards. QuVa will include the 2D barcode at the package level, as well as on the primary labels at the unit of use, supporting greater traceability. QuVa already uses linear barcodes on its labels, and the addition of the 2D data matrix will not only include the product number, but also lot number, expiration date, and serialization. Adding 2D barcodes will provide hospital customers with significantly more information about QuVa's products at any point in their journey, and help improve safety in dispensing and administration, reduce manual data inputs, and gain efficiencies in inventory management processes.

(PRNewsfoto/QuVa Pharma, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"QuVa embraces solutions for transparency, information collection, and data exchange that can enhance patient care," said Stuart Hinchen, QuVa Pharma co-founder and CEO. "We understand hospitals' desire for operational efficiencies and achieving compliance with FDA's Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). Interoperability across hospitals track-and-trace workflows, and even inventory management and medication dispensing platforms, can be enhanced by QuVA applying 2D barcodes. Even though DSCSA compliance isn't a requirement for 503B products, our investments to add GS1 2D data matrix barcodes to all product labels was compelling. We are pleased to be doing our part to support a more transparent and accountable supply chain that enables hospitals to more accurately track medications, reduce errors, and improve patient safety," Hinchen said.

QuVa' products with 2D barcodes will start releasing in May 2023 and continue throughout the year across the breadth of QuVa's compounded sterile products portfolio.

For product ordering inquiries please contact QuVa Pharma Customer Service at 888.339.0874 or via email at: Customer.Service@QuVaPharma.com.

About QuVa Pharma, Inc.

QuVa Pharma is a national, industry-leading, FDA registered 503B outsourcing services company that provides hospitals with essential medications in ready-to-administer injectable formats that are critical for effective patient care. QuVa was purpose-built to change the 503B industry for the better and is leading the way with unmatched expertise in cGMPs and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the highest quality and safety standards so hospitals can more confidently and reliably focus on patient care. While leading cGMP processes, broad sterile-to-sterile product portfolio, and expansive capacity of 300,000 sq. ft. across four facilities are the foundation of success, it is with customer-focused services, transparency, and a patient-safety orientation that we help hospitals better meet their patient care and operational needs. For more information, please visit www.quvapharma.com or follow QuVa on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/quvapharma-inc-/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QuVa Pharma, Inc.