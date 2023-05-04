ASHTON-DRAKE GALLERIES COMMEMORATES LEGACY OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II WITH LIFELIKE PORTRAIT

NILES, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the Coronation of England's newest monarch, Ashton-Drake announces an incredible commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II with the introduction of Her Majesty, The Queen.

Bringing legends to life by creating highly detailed, true-to-life portrait dolls, Ashton-Drake introduces Her Majesty The Queen, capturing the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II when she ascended the throne February 6, 1952. Standing at a magnificent 15" tall and cast in fine artist's resin, this masterwork reflects unparalleled artistry and meticulous attention to detail on every piece worn on the night of her accession. Her lifelike brunette hair features soft curls. Her blue eyes add depth to her realistic appearance, and are intricately hand painted to highlight her regal, but kind features. The satin evening dress is a recreation of her Norman Hartnell gown, custom made, and tailor fit to feature the true-to-life floral pattern on her dress using hand painted watercolor techniques. The breathtaking detail on the back of her gown features an asymmetrical removable bustle that waterfalls down her skirt. She dons scale renditions of her sparkling faux gem crown, tear drop earrings, necklace, bracelets, and a sash with accompanying hand painted brooches to perfectly replicate their historical significance.

To capture the incredible likeness of Queen Elizabeth II, the creation of Her Majesty The Queen was inspired from revered portraits taken by royal photographer, Dorothy Wilding on the night she ascended the throne. Her exquisite accessories include the George IV diamond crown and a sash featuring The Star and The Badge of the Order of the Garter. Her jewelry included a bracelet, a wedding gift from the Duke of Edinburgh, and her necklace that was gifted by the Nizam of Hyderabad – all of which have been stunningly replicated with the utmost diligence and care.

