Green Clean Express Auto Wash; Raises $3,100 to Benefit Mercy Drops Dream Cente

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Clean Express Auto Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Portsmouth, VA location on Turnpike Rd. To celebrate the new site, the location offered Free Wash Week with a monetary donation to Mercy Drops Dream Center for a 10-day period. With the help of customers, and our partnership with ChemQuest, a total of $3,133.36 was raised for the non-profit.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash presented a check for over $3,100 to Mercy Drops Dream Center on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Mercy Drops Dream Center supports the physical needs of those in the Portsmouth community by providing food, clothing, and shelter. Once the physical needs are taken care of, they focus on connecting those in need to resources and services in the community to help them flourish.

During the Grand Opening, Green Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature "Clean Extreme + Ceramic" car wash ($22 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Mercy Drops Dream Center. Green Clean Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the non-profit organization.

About Green Clean Express Auto Wash:

Green Clean Express Auto Wash uses advanced car wash technology to deliver superior washes at affordable prices, backed by friendly, knowledgeable service and environmentally responsible business practices. Green Clean's fast, high-quality washes include free self-serve vacuums and are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. With the CleanPass Unlimited Wash Club, Members can wash all they want at any 18+ Green Clean Express locations starting at $25.00 a month. For more information, visit www.greencleanexpress.com .

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 80+ award winning, express car wash locations across five states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location.

(PRNewsfoto/Express Wash Concepts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts