ILHA Chapter, Conference and Webinar News in luxury hospitality

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association 's East Coast Chapter recently hosted a meetup at the newly renovated Kimpton Epic Area 31 in Miami, Florida, which was well attended despite the approaching tropical storm. Guests from the luxury hospitality, spa, and wellness industries enjoyed networking, sharing best practices, and new ideas in a beautiful setting with refreshing cocktails and breathtaking views of Miami Beach.

The event was made possible with the ongoing support of local hoteliers and the hard work of ILHA board members and event sponsors. The success of the event was attributed to the exemplary service from Kimpton Epic and the effort of Sonny Hare and the Avendra team.

"It's always a pleasure to work with ILHA on events like this meetup," said Sonny. "Guests were able to interact with our suppliers who so graciously provided offerings, including food & beverage. The exemplary service from Kimpton Epic was the icing on the cake of a very exciting event."

A special thank you to the event sponsors, Zach Wojohn, Valet Vault, Herb Briggs, Universal Companies, and Francisco Tonaley, Distiller LLC, who provided wine tastings and a special sample of their Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe, which guests thoroughly enjoyed. Two lucky winners also enjoyed their own bottle of the Grand Brulot donated by Mr. Tonaley.

"The ILHA is looking forward to an exciting year ahead and is preparing for the INSPIRE 2023 conference at the Eden Roc Miami in December," said Barak Hirschowitz, President of the ILHA. "This event was the perfect preview to hospitality's most exclusive luxury event."

Join us at the ILHA INSPIRE luxury hospitality conference on December 11&12 at the Eden Roc Miami and network with the most significant leaders, innovators, investors, developers, owners, operators, and providers in the industry in a carefully selected, exclusive setting designed for learning, exchanging ideas, and forging business relationships. Find out more

The latest ILHA WEBINAR SERIES includes Elevating Guest Experience: Technology Trends and Best Practices, sponsored by DISH Business with speakers Kris Singleton, DISH Business, Bob Grosz, World Cinema, Lisa Cain, FIU and David Mariotti, Remington Hotels. Register here

Maximizing F&B Revenue Strategies and Best Practices, sponsored by Agilysys, is moderated by Rohith Kori, Agilysys, with speakers David Israel, hotelAVE, Mario Arakelian, Canoe Place, NY and Osman Cuadros, The Watermark Hotel. Register here

Navigating HR Challenges for Hotels in 2023: Strategies for Attracting, Retaining and Developing Talent in the Face of Shifting Dynamics is sponsored by Heartland and moderated by Jason Hines, Heartland, with speakers Rachel Boggan, Sarasota Arms Hotel, Marc Fowler, Human Interest and Geri Williams-Fitts, Highgate. Register here

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

