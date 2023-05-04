Trellus Surpasses 350 Small Business Sign-Ups and 50K Deliveries

Long Island-based technology startup expands local delivery service area to Westchester County.

LONG BEACH, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace is celebrating dual milestones, surpassing 350 small business sign-ups and 50,000 lifetime deliveries. Additionally, the Long Island-based startup recently expanded its service area to Westchester County.

Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace (PRNewswire)

"Trellus is competitively priced, timely, and highly accountable," said Adam Haber , Trellus Co-Founder and CEO.

Introduced in February 2021, Trellus is a local delivery service dedicated to serving small and independent businesses. The company's goal is to equip these businesses with the necessary technology and resources to compete with e-commerce giants, like Amazon and Walmart, by offering timely and cost-effective delivery to customers. Servicing independent brick-and-mortar retailers, home-based businesses, and professional services, Trellus addresses a significant void in last-mile logistics. Trellus' delivery model has won over small businesses like Side Hustle Artisanal Bread Co. in Plainview, N.Y., the 350th sign-up on the platform.

Same-day delivery is guaranteed with strong on-demand response from Trellus' network of 100+ drivers across Long Island and Westchester County. Trellus drivers have a 99.5% success/completed delivery rate. Delivery times, from pick-up to drop-off, average 1.5 hours. Deliveries average 6.4 miles door-to-door, including delivery batches that Trellus routes. End-customers love the convenient experience, giving delivery by Trellus an average of 4.75 (out of 5) stars.

"We continuously hear from our local small business partners that Trellus is the delivery solution that works best for their needs. Trellus is competitively priced, timely, and highly accountable," said Adam Haber, Trellus Co-Founder and CEO. "We're showing small businesses that we're a partner that understands their logistical challenges. Trellus is succeeding in helping independent businesses thrive, going the extra mile in customer service whenever possible."

Learn more about Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace at www.byTrellus.com or call 1.833.LocalLi (562-2554).

About Trellus Inc.

Headquartered in Nassau County, N.Y., Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace has created an integrated delivery system that makes it possible for local small and independent businesses to provide fast, reliable delivery. As a team of local business owners, Trellus understands the importance of small businesses to local economies, and supports local by keeping jobs, sales, and services in our communities. Learn more about Trellus at www.byTrellus.com or call 1.833.LocalLi (562-2554).

Contact:

Adam Haber

516.578.1815

Adam@byTrellus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trellus