Amador Bioscience Welcomes Dr. Lorin Roskos as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Quantitative Clinical Pharmacology

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amador Bioscience, a full-service CRO with global expertise in translational research and clinical development, has announced the appointment of Dr. Lorin Roskos as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and President of Quantitative Clinical Pharmacology (QCP). Dr. Roskos brings a wealth of experience in clinical pharmacology, pharmacometrics, systems pharmacology, and translational medicine to Amador Bioscience.

(PRNewsfoto/Amador Bioscience) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Rosko's expertise in translational sciences and clinical development will expedite global drug development programs.

Throughout his career, Dr. Roskos has served in senior executive roles across research, nonclinical and clinical development at leading global pharmaceutical and small biotechnology companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, and Exelixis. With over 100 original research articles, reviews, and book chapters published, he has contributed his expertise in multiple disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, autoimmune, inflammatory, cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and infectious diseases.

"We are excited to have Dr. Roskos as Amador CSO and leader of our global QCP team. His widely respected expertise in translational sciences and clinical development will be invaluable for Amador's mission to expedite global drug development programs and deliver better treatment options to patients," said Dr. Bing Wang, CEO of Amador Bioscience.

Dr. Roskos expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to become a full-time member of Amador and join its team of dedicated scientists. I look forward to working closely with our clients to advance their drug development programs and accelerate their path to market approval."

As the new Chief Scientific Officer and President of Quantitative Clinical Pharmacology, Dr. Roskos will help establish Amador's scientific leadership in the industry, lead the development and implementation of Amador's global clinical pharmacology strategy, advance company capabilities, and expand growth opportunities across the company's business segments.

Dr. Roskos' appointment reinforces Amador's commitment to providing the highest quality translational research and clinical development solutions to biopharmaceutical companies. With Dr. Roskos' extensive industry and senior executive experience, Amador Bioscience will continue to grow and expand as a global next-generation contract research organization.

About Amador Bioscience

Amador Bioscience is a next-generation provider of translational research and clinical development solutions. As a global contract research organization (CRO) with established sites in the United States, Europe, and China, Amador confidently meets international clinical trial quality and compliance standards. We enhance the success rate of new drugs in any regulatory setting by scientifically calculating the right dose, for the right target, in the right patient. Let us help you take your innovative drug discovery projects from pre-clinical research and development to market approval.

Ashlee Swanson

Amador Bioscience

Associate Director of Marketing

ashlee.swanson@amadorbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amador Bioscience