AMFA and GS5 Next Gen Aviation Launch Strategic Alliance Training Next Generation of Canadian Aircraft Maintenance Technicians/Engineers

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) and GS5 Next Gen Aviation Education have formed a strategic alliance to offer a new educational model for aspiring Aircraft Maintenance Technicians/Engineers (AMT/AME) in Canada.

"The AMFA-GS5 strategic alliance is a collaborative effort focused on preparing tomorrow's aviation skilled trade workforce in Canada. Together, we will promote the use of new virtual technologies and enhance the education and training of our skilled trades," said Bret Oestreich, AMFA National President. "This alliance exemplifies AMFA's commitment to developing solutions aimed at combatting the impending shortage of aircraft maintenance technicians/engineers and industry skilled trade groups."

Since being certified by the Canada Industrial Relation Board as the trade union representative at L3 Technologies MAS in 2022, AMFA continues working to uplift the AME trades, culminating in Canada elevating their professional designation.

GS5's training model uses virtual reality, gamification, and other immersive learning technologies. Their unique approach to aviation education reduces traditional workforce transition times and costs by 30% while increasing learner engagement for higher levels of safety and knowledge retention. And with the critical labor shortages, the industry is forced to face.

"By leveraging technology, we have developed an innovative way of attracting more people to the aviation industry," said Boyd Parsons, GS5 Chief Operating Officer. "Our flexible earn-while-you-learn model, powered by industry-leading technology, is particularly attractive and affordable for the next generation looking to enter the profession of aircraft maintenance. We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with AMFA which will add immeasurable value.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft-oriented, independent aviation union. AMFA represents Aircraft Maintenance Technicians/Engineers and skilled trade groups actively involved in the aviation industry. These employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of technicians/engineers and to achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions of the skilled professionals it represents. For more information about AMFA visit www.amfanational.org.

