Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-009 at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting

- SLS-009 is Seelos' First Internally Created Program

- Seelos is also evaluating SLS-009 in two preclinical in vivo studies in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer's Disease

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster on SLS-009 at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, to be held on May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

SLS-009, which is Seelos' first internally created program, follows the well-established mechanism of action known as PROTACs (protein-targeting chimeric molecules), which use the body's own natural process of autophagy and lysosomal degradation to clear out mutant and misfolded proteins in the body. SLS-009 induces autophagy and enhances lysosomal clearance by augmenting existing endogenous cellular degradation pathways to remove only the mutant and neurotoxic proteins.

"The opportunity to present this poster on SLS-009 at this year's ASGCT annual meeting allows us to showcase the early findings and potential of this program. Our team utilized the knowledge and experience gained from our SLS-005 program to create a program with what appears to be a similar autophagic mechanism of action but with a potential for an improved single dose administration," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos.

Seelos will present the following Poster on May 19 at 12:00 p.m. PT:

Title : SLS-009 Clears Only Mutant Huntingtin Aggregates in a Severe Huntington's Disease Mice Model

Co-Authors : Krishna Subramanian, Ph.D., Raj Mehra, Ph.D.

Presenter : Krishna Subramanian, Ph.D.

For additional information about the ASGCT 26th Annual meeting, visit:

https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/register/about

About Huntington's Disease

Huntington's disease (HD) is a rare inherited neurodegenerative disorder for which there are currently no effective therapeutics. The disease has a wide variation in onset age, with an average age at onset of mid adulthood. This neurodegenerative disorder has a progressive and fatal course characterized by movement disorders, cognitive impairment, dementia, and psychiatric manifestations including depression and psychosis. Prevalence is an estimated 4-10 per 100,000 population.

These symptoms result from the selective death and dysfunction of specific neuronal subpopulations within the central nervous system. The disease-causing mutation is the expansion of a CAG-trinucleotide repeat in the coding region of exon 1 of the HTT gene, which results in a mutant huntingtin protein with an elongated polyglutamine (polyQ) stretch at its N-terminus. This expanded polyglutamine stretch confers a toxic gain-of-function to mutant protein forms, ultimately resulting in widespread neuronal death.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the safety and efficacy of SLS-009 and its ability to clear out mutant and misfolded proteins in the body and its potential to be an improved single dose treatment. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the results from the preclinical in-vivo studies of SLS-009 are not replicated or are materially different from the results of future studies and trials), the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of Seelos' business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

