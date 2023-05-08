CD Foundation Announces Significant Project Momentum at cdCon + GitOpsCon

CD Foundation announces CDEvents adoption, new Tekton supply chain security features, and a new Ortelius sub-project called Emporous

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) , the open source software foundation that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, today announced several updates underlying the open source foundation's momentum. The announcements come at the start of cdCon + GitOpsCon (May 8 – 9, 2023), an in-person event in Vancouver, Canada, co-organized with The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) .

CD Foundation announces CDEvents adoption, Tekton supply chain security features, and new Ortelius sub-project Emporous.

CDEvents Adoption

CDEvents —a vendor-neutral specification for defining the format of event data to provide interoperability across services, platforms, and systems—has garnered a lot of attention since its creation last year and adoption is gaining speed. Jenkins , Spinnaker , Tekton , and Testkube projects are adopting CDEvents for their users to achieve interoperability, and enable scalability and observability of their CI/CD pipelines.

Read the full details and quotes here .

New Supply Chain Security Features in Tekton

Tekton —a powerful and flexible open source framework for creating CI/CD systems, allowing developers to build, test, and deploy across cloud providers and on-premise systems—announced its new supply chain security features:

Tekton Chains SLSA Level 2 Support with

Sigstore support leaves experimental support leaves experimental

Trusted Resources

Artifact Hub Tekton Catalog of reusable tasks are now available on

Read the full details and quotes here .

New Ortelius Sub-project: Emporous

Ortelius, a unified catalog of supply chain evidence providing an end-to-end view of an organization's security profile, announced the creation of the Emporous sub-project, an open source toolkit to manage different types of content in a single, unified system. Emporous, initially created by the open source contributors at Red Hat, helps organizations effortlessly store, organize, and search metadata related to software artifacts along with the artifacts themselves.

Read the full details and quotes here .

Additional Resources

About the CD Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

Media Contact

Michelle Martineau

The Linux Foundation

pr@cd.foundation

View original content:

SOURCE CD Foundation