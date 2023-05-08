EverHive Hits HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rankings for Second Year Running

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverHive, the most trusted name in contingent workforce management strategy and solutions, has also proven itself a trusted name in customer satisfaction. For the second year in a row, EverHive was named to HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfactory Rankings, a showcase of the 13 companies providing the best, most comprehensive services in the contingent workforce industry based on customer feedback. In its second year, EverHive beat its inaugural ranking by 3, placing overall 8 in the MSP (Contingent Labor Resourcing and Management) category.

EverHive Contingent Workforce Solutions (PRNewsfoto/EverHive Corp) (PRNewswire)

A trusted company committed to providing the best possible service and strategy for enterprises.

The Baker's Dozen MSP Customer Satisfaction Report is based on extensive surveys of contingent workforce MSP customers, who rate providers on various factors, including quality of service, breadth of offering, delivery capabilities, and more. The report is highly respected in the industry and widely used by organizations seeking to engage MSP providers. The full report can be found here.

"We are honored to be recognized by our customers and HRO Today for the second year straight," says Brandon Moreno, EverHive president. "This is an even larger accomplishment than making the Baker's Dozen list for the first time because it shows that we are who we say we are: a company committed to providing the best possible service and strategy for enterprises who need to optimize and/or create their contingent workforce programs. Every decision we make is grounded in supporting the people who have come to rely on us. This honor shows we're staying true to that commitment."

Since 2016, EverHive has been helping eliminate the stress and confusion that often accompany the management of non-employee or contingent workers. Companies truth EverHive whether looking to improve visibility into contingent workforce management, simplifying processes, improving compliance capabilities, increasing knowledge transfer, or reducing overall cost, EverHive helps its enterprise clients create and/or level up their contingent workforce programs smarter, faster, and more reliably. The company offers flexible service models ranging from long-term hybrid MSP partnerships to project-based consulting.

As EverHive continues to impress on the customer satisfaction front, it also continues to grow, serving clients in industries ranging from technology to pharmaceuticals to video gaming and more. EverHive currently has locations in the United States, Ireland, and soon in the APAC region. It manages worker assignments in more than 20 countries. Its extensive network of domestic and global EOR/AOR payrolling and staffing partners allows clients to hire in nearly any country worldwide.

In addition to EverHive's two-time recognition in HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Service Rankings, it's also been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces and Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing companies in the Pacific Region. EverHive is an MBE-certified company and winner of the "All Money Is Green" award recognizing minority-owned companies that have done the most work with other MBE firms.

To learn more about EverHive and how it can help your business uplevel its contingent worker programs, visit https://www.everhive.com/.

For HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Service Rankings for 2023, click here.

Media Contact: Brianne Garner, brianne.garner@everhive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EverHive Corp