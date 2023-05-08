Pega 2022 Global Impact Report Highlights Continued Commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiatives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today published its annual Impact Report. The report provides a transparent view into Pega's 2022 progress and contributions in its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) programs, including CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) efforts.

Pega strives to adapt quickly to support the people it serves and the communities they live in, especially during times of uncertainty. The 2022 Impact Report demonstrates Pega's commitment to respond to client challenges, provide a safe and inclusive environment for employees, and make a positive impact on the world. This year's report takes a closer look at the company's corporate and grassroots efforts across the following areas:

Social: Pega supports its people and communities through efforts aligned with its six core values – innovative, inclusive, passionate, engaging, genuine, and adaptable. Accomplishments include:

A score of 95 out of 100 on the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, one of the premier benchmarks for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.

Named a 2022 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index (DEI), the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide.

Supporting nonprofits and NGOs providing direct relief to Ukraine by raising nearly $300,000 .

Being named a Best Company for Women to Advance by Parity.org

Donating $80,660 to 61 charities in 15 countries through Fond, Pega's talent recognition program in which employees earn points to apply toward a donation to a featured charity of choice.

Contributing to more than 350 nonprofits in 19 countries and participating in more than 100 volunteer events and projects globally.

Environmental: Pega has established monitoring and measurement of its environmental impact as well as introduced technology enhancements to its products to help clients achieve their carbon-neutral goals. Highlights include:

Expanding tracking and management of energy consumption and emissions at all global offices and managed spaces.

Lowering energy consumption and associated carbon emissions throughout operations, resulting in carbon neutrality in our eight largest Pega offices.

Signing SBTi' s commitment letter to set a science-based emissions reduction. After signing, Pega has two years to set the target, validate it with SBTi, and publish its approved target.

Furthering a commitment to green building design, energy-saving equipment updates, reducing water usage and waste, and paring down on plastics.

Participating in the annual disclosure of environmental impact conducted by the nonprofit CDP . In 2022, Pega expanded reporting from eight global offices to all 16 globally leased spaces and 22 managed spaces and maintained its score from 2021.

Helping customers meet their sustainability goals through product innovation, including Pega Cloud™ , Pega's flagship solution for working in the cloud, which helps reduce energy consumption through auto-hibernation capabilities.

Governance: Pega's corporate governance practices reflect high standards of excellence and compliance for the company and its employees, clients, partners, and other stakeholders. Highlights include:

Continuing diligent oversight at the committee, leadership, and Board level to set the tone for the business and ensure Pega holds itself accountable to the highest ethical standards.

Creating and updating policies that include guidelines for employees, suppliers, and corporate governance, including how Pega assesses risk and engages with external stakeholders.

Continuing a commitment to responsible AI practices, including Pega's Ethical Bias Check capability, which helps clients proactively detect AI bias, and Pega T-Switch™ , which enables organizations to set appropriate thresholds for AI transparency.

Establishing responsible AI principles created to engage customers with empathy, fairness, and transparency as consumers and regulators are demanding trustworthy AI technology.

More information can be found in the full 2022 Pega Impact Report.

Quotes & Commentary

"As we navigate a rapidly changing and uncertain world, the need for continued ESG efforts is increasingly more important to create a better space for Pega's clients, employees, and partners to operate and live in," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega. "We are proud of the steps we took toward bettering our entire ecosystem in 2022 and look forward to accomplishing even more this year and beyond."

