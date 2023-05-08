Urban Farmer Appoints Mark Fleming Chief Executive Officer

MANTENO, Ill., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Farmer, a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company and leading manufacturer of better-for-you, plant-based specialty dough products, today announced that Mark Fleming has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2023. Mr. Fleming succeeds Steve Jungmann, who is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jungmann will remain with the company as a strategic advisor to support a seamless transition.

Mr. Fleming brings a 25-year record of driving sales and profitable growth for branded, private label and food service businesses at leading CPG companies. Over the course of his career, he has managed iconic brands, including Heinz ketchup, Smart Ones frozen meals, A1 steak sauce, Honey Bunches of Oats cereal, Lysol cleaning products and Lofthouse cookies.

"Mark is an accomplished executive in the food co-manufacturing and baked goods industries, and we are pleased to appoint him as the company's next CEO," said Betsy Holden, Chair of the Board. "Over the last two years, Urban Farmer has made significant strides solidifying its position as the leader in the better-for-you frozen food space. We believe that Mark's deep operational expertise and relevant industry experience will enable him to successfully lead the company as it begins its next phase of growth. We are grateful to Steve for his leadership and the significant role he has played in expanding customer relationships, driving rapid growth and building a high caliber team."

"I am thrilled to become the CEO of Urban Farmer, a company I have admired for being a leader in the growing better-for-you space," said Mr. Fleming. "I look forward to working closely with my colleagues on the leadership team, our partners at Paine Schwartz and the rest of Urban Farmer's talented employee base. Together, we will build on the company's strong foundation and drive sustainable growth by innovating, enhancing efficiency and providing customers the high-quality, better-for-you products they expect from Urban Farmer."

"It has been a privilege to serve as Urban Farmer's CEO, and I am proud of what we have achieved together," said Mr. Jungmann. "As I step away from the company for personal reasons, I want to thank the tremendous Urban Farmer team for their support, hard work and dedication. With the strong foundation we have built, the Board and I have agreed that now is the right time to transition the company's leadership. Urban Farmer has significant opportunities still ahead, and I look forward to working with Mark to ensure a smooth transition for all our stakeholders."

About Mark Fleming

Mr. Fleming joins Urban Farmer from TreeHouse Foods, a multinational food processing company specializing in producing private label packaged foods, where he held positions of increasing responsibility since 2016. Most recently, Mr. Fleming served as President, Meal Preparation Division, leading a $3.2 billion portfolio spanning 16 high-penetration food categories with full P&L responsibility. Prior to this role, he led other TreeHouse Foods divisions as President, Baked Goods Division, and President, Meals Division. Mr. Fleming joined TreeHouse Foods through the company's acquisition of ConAgra's Private Brands division. At ConAgra, Mr. Fleming was the Vice President and General Manager of the Retail Bakery business from 2013 to 2016. Prior to ConAgra, Mr. Fleming served in various roles at the H.J. Heinz Company from 2008 to 2013, culminating in his position as Vice President, Food Service Ketchup, where he managed an $800 million portfolio and developed and led the execution of brand and channel strategy. He also served as Director, Smart Ones Frozen Nutritional Meals, and Director, Frozen Snacks, for Heinz. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fleming served in various roles at Kraft Foods Inc., Reckitt Benckiser and Coca-Cola Fountain. Mr. Fleming holds an M.B.A. from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College.

About Urban Farmer

Founded in 2013 and based in Manteno, Illinois, Urban Farmer is a fully integrated manufacturer of better-for-you, plant-based specialty dough products. Its innovative and differentiated portfolio of plant-based specialty dough products includes pizza crusts, topped pizzas, flatbreads, breadsticks, cheese bread, tortillas, empanadas and sandwich buns. The Company has a diverse, rapidly expanding blue-chip customer base, including the leading better-for-you pizza brands and major retailers across North America. The Company's state-of-the-art gluten-free facilities meet the highest levels of food safety protocols and have the capabilities to scale and meet evolving customer needs.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

