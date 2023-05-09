AG Mednet Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the Clinical Trial Workflow Management Solutions Market

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AG Mednet (judi.io), the leading provider of purpose-built solutions for clinical trial workflow management, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the recipient of the 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the clinical trial workflow management solutions market. This prestigious award is given to companies that offer products or services that customers find superior for the overall price, performance, and quality.

Frost & Sullivan AG Mednet_Award Logo (PRNewswire)

AG Mednet (judi.io)has been recognized as the recipient of the 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award.

"Operating in a complex ecosystem, with data shared across multiple stakeholders, the company [AG Mednet] delivers desired business outcomes while adapting to specific workflows and staying compliant with regulations," said Manuel Albornoz, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst. "It connects teams, sites, and partners across the clinical trial journey, enabling extensive and seamless collaboration."

AG Mednet's customer-centric strategies and seamless implementation exemplify best practice implementation, ensuring the expedited delivery of therapies to the market. The company's Judi platform provides essential workflows and automation, enabling extensive collaboration between stakeholders across the life sciences ecosystem while ensuring optimized process management and deeper insights, with leading security practices and regulatory compliance.

"The flexibility in creating innovative partnerships, client-centric models, and frameworks characterizes AG Mednet's client relationships," said Albornoz. "Its approach focuses on outcomes and goal-oriented views, and the company actively listens and asks questions to exceed client expectations. It organizes executive roundtables with CRO partners to continually move the platform forward."

"We are honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, and we're grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us," said Michael Svinte, Chief Commercial Officer of AG Mednet. "This recognition further solidifies our position as the leading provider of clinical trial workflow management solutions, and we remain committed to helping our clients advance and expedite the delivery of therapies to the market."

Read Frost & Sullivan's full report on AG Mednet here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About AG Mednet

AG Mednet is revolutionizing the clinical trial process through Judi, the innovative clinical trial collaboration platform. Designed to empower the ecosystems that drive clinical research, the proven platform Judi streamlines workflows, facilitates communication, and accelerates the development of novel therapies for patients. The proven Judi platform is trusted by 19 of the top 20 global biopharmaceutical sponsors and 5 of the top 6 global CROs. Additionally, the Judi platform enables clinical teams worldwide to come together and seamlessly manage complex workflows in endpoint adjudication, eligibility, data safety monitoring, medical imaging, and other mission-critical areas of clinical development.

For more information about this announcement or to learn more about Judi by AG Mednet, please contact the company at info@judi.io, or visit the website at www.judi.io.

For media inquiries, contact:

Matt Cocking

mcocking@agmednet.com

AG Mednet logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AG Mednet, Inc.