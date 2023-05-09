Cargobase and GateHouse Maritime Extend Partnership to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility

The ongoing collaboration between Cargobase and GateHouse fuels data-driven solutions for enterprise shippers.

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase, the no-nonsense logistics software provider, and GateHouse Maritime, a pioneer in maritime data and analytics, announced today the expansion of their successful partnership. As part of the continued collaboration, GateHouse Maritime's powerful tools and insights will be integrated into Cargobase Next , offering enterprise shippers an even more seamless and intuitive supply chain visibility experience.

"Extending our partnership with GateHouse is a natural progression in our mission to simplify logistics for next-gen supply chain professionals. By integrating GateHouse data-driven expertise into our new UI, we're delivering a user-friendly experience that empowers users to make faster and smarter decisions in one seamless platform." - Gert Jan Spriensma, CPO, Cargobase

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Cargobase and contribute to their innovative software. Our combined efforts will further revolutionize the way shippers navigate global supply chain complexities." - Morten Orskou Bols, Market Development Director, GateHouse Maritime

Boosting Visibility and Control: Key Advantages of the Enhanced Experience

Real-time vessel tracking

Monitor freight with realtime location updates directly from Cargobase's new UI, enabling users to optimize their supply chain and make informed decisions and plan corrective actions.

Advanced analytics

Access historical data and predictive analytics through Cargobase's intuitive interface, uncovering trends, identifying potential bottlenecks, and implementing data-driven strategies for elevated shipping performance.

Risk mitigation

Stay ahead of potential risks, such as extreme weather or geopolitical events, with timely and accurate information integrated into the new UI, empowering users to proactively address disruptions and maintain smooth operations.

Sustainability initiatives

Utilize data within Cargobase's new UI to minimize the environmental impact of shipping operations by optimizing routes, reducing fuel consumption, and promoting eco-friendly shipping practices.

Navigating the Future Together

The collaboration between Cargobase and GateHouse is reshaping the logistics management landscape for enterprise manufacturers. In today's complex and fast-paced global market, mid-to-large-scale manufacturers face unique challenges in managing their supply chains, such as coordinating shipments from multiple suppliers, optimizing routes, and reacting to disruptions.

By integrating data and analytics into Cargobase's new UI, companies can unlock unprecedented supply chain visibility and embrace sustainable shipping practices, addressing these challenges head-on. Real-time tracking, advanced analytics, and risk mitigation features empower enterprise manufacturers to make informed decisions, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency.

About Cargobase

Founded in Singapore in 2013 by Wiebe Helder (CEO), Cargobase's mission is to simplify logistics for all. Its solution: "Logistics Software That Works".

Initially set up to help logistics professionals procure spot-buy freight, Cargobase was quickly lauded by the industry and loved by its users. It was awarded for innovation and highly praised for its user interface, product features, and ease-of-use. The platform covers the entire life-cycle of a shipment, from procurement, to track & trace, to audit, and data and business intelligence.

Today, Cargobase positions itself as a full-fledged TMS (Transport Management Software), and is currently ranked as Top 3 TMS Solutions worldwide by G2.

Cargobase's industry-agnostic Transport Management Software is used in 55 countries by Fortune 500 companies across the Automotive, Electronics, Semiconductor, Fashion, Oil & Gas, Aviation, and Agricultural sectors.

About GateHouse Maritime

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Aalborg, Denmark, GateHouse Maritime is a leader in ocean visibility solutions. We help global supply chains, offshore industries, authorities, and surveillance companies with transparent and accurate cargo transport status, location data and predictions, sailing schedules, and sales revenues. Our powerful maritime data foundation consists of 300 billion datapoints and 30+ analysis and predictive models used for data-driven decisions by maritime operators worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE Cargobase