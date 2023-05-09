The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Yale Cancer Center

Yale Cancer Center joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that Yale Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

Yale Cancer Center combines a long tradition of innovative cancer treatment and quality care at 16 Smilow Cancer Hospital locations. The physicians, nurses, scientists, and staff at Yale Cancer Center are leaders in cancer research and patient care, and play a vital role in the advancement of the National Cancer Institute's goal of reducing morbidity and mortality from cancer through scientific research, cancer prevention, and innovative cancer treatment.

"At Yale Cancer Center, we have always strived to ensure access to cutting-edge therapies and novel research studies for all of the patients we serve and beyond," said Eric P. Winer, M.D., Director, Yale Cancer Center and Physician-in-Chief, Smilow Cancer Network. "Joining the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance is another step forward towards achieving this goal. We are delighted to collaborate with all POA sites to improve the outcomes of all patients with cancer."

"It's an exciting time to welcome the Yale Cancer Center to the growing Precision Oncology Alliance network," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The depth and breadth of expertise at Yale and their researchers, investigators, and physicians' deep commitment to cutting edge precision oncology research is aligned with the POA mission. Together, we're destined to improve the outcomes of all patients diagnosed with cancer."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 83 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive clinico-genomic database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from more than 390,000 patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributors provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Yale Cancer Center

Yale Cancer Center combines a tradition of innovative cancer treatment and quality care for patients with cancer and their families. A National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center, Yale Cancer Center is one of only 54 Centers in the nation. Yale Cancer Center is a collaboration between nationally and internationally renowned scientists and physicians at Yale School of Medicine and Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven. This partnership enables the Center to provide the best approaches for prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer.

